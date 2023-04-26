MONDAY, APRIL 17
12:32 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a utility trailer found in rural Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for no insurance and no driver’s license. The vehicle was impounded.
7:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD impounded a vehicle for no insurance.
9:32 p.m. — Report of a road hazard in rural Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
8:07 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Joseph.
12:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
1:35 a.m. — WCSO responded to a report of harassment in Wallowa.
1:09 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:06 p.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
2:09 p.m. — Identify theft reported in rural Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. — Report of a fire alarm in Joseph.
6:21 p.m. — Report of scam/fraud in Wallowa.
7:17 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Wallowa.
8:34 p.m. — Report of a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
1:28 p.m. — Report of an abandoned vehicle in rural Enterprise.
1:37 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Wallowa.
1:42 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported in rural Lostine.
4:47 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
6:57 p.m. — Report of loose cow in rural Wallowa.
7:29 p.m. — Report of cat up power pole, Pacific Power was advised.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
2:41 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Wallowa.
5:25 p.m. — Planned power outage in Joseph.
5:32 p.m. — Welfare check request for children left in vehicle in Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. — Investigation of death in rural Enterprise.
7:38 p.m. — Report of disabled motorist on Highway 3.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
12:37 a.m. — Domestic violence reported in Wallowa.
7:03 a.m. — Errol Glenn Sherod, 61 of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of probation violation. Original charge was criminal second-degree trespassing and failure to report as a sex offender. Sherod was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:23 a.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
9:33 a.m. — Burglary reported in Wallowa.
2:32 p.m. — Theadore Hayden Noble, 21 of Enterprise, was arrested on a Wallowa County Community Corrections detainer for charges of probation violation. Original charge was contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor. Noble was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:02 p.m. — WCSO transported two males to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
5:10 p.m. — Report of a wallet lost in Enterprise.
5:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for failure to wear seat belt, driving while suspended and no insurance.
6:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, warning issued by WCSO.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
12:49 a.m. — Residential alarm reported in rural Joseph.
7:20 a.m. — Report of keys found in Joseph.
8:41 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Wallowa.
1:57 p.m. — Report of a grass fire near Joseph.
2:49 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident was reported in Wallowa, No injuries reported.
4:04 p.m. — Sex crime was reported in Enterprise.
5:42 p.m. — A traffic crash was reported in Wallowa.
7:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, warning issued by Wallowa County Deputy.
7:30 p.m. — Welfare check request in Joseph.
7:56 p.m. — Motorist assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
9:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop on Highway 82 milepost 49, driver was cited for driving while suspended misdemeanor and no insurance.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
12:02 a.m. — Dean Michael Duquette, 59, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, driving while license suspended misdemeanor, attempting to elude, contempt of court, fail to carry or present and resisting arrest. Subject was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
12:12 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, warning issued by WCSO.
9:51 a.m. — Report of two dogs at large near Enterprise City Park.
2:27 p.m. — WCSO transported prisoner to Umatilla County Jail.
2:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, warning issued by WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, warning issued by WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
7:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, warning issued by EPD.
10:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, warning issued by WCSO.
11:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, warning issued by EPD.
11:45 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Lostine.
