MONDAY, APRIL 24
12:13 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
6:46 a.m. — Theft of wallet reported in Wallowa.
7:06 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
9:45 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. — Business owner reported a male trespasser to WCSO.
1:44 p.m. — Report of lost blue merle/Australian shepherd mix in rural Enterprise.
6:35 p.m. — Report of loose livestock off Medical Parkway.
11:10 p.m. — Report of a dead deer blocking eastbound lanes of travel on Highway 82, near Sunrise Road.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
10:17 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
3:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
4:53 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
6:14 p.m. — Report of a two-vehicle, noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
7:25 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Enterprise.
8:27 p.m. — Report of loose cows in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
8:08 a.m. — Loose cows reported in Enterprise.
2:14 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
7:53 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
7:28 a.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
8:16 a.m. — Complaint of a controlled burn in Joseph.
10:47 a.m. — Complaint of a controlled burn in Enterprise.
11:19 a.m. — Report of loose sheep on Highway 82 near Lostine; call transferred to Oregon State Police.
12:54 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph; call was transferred to OSP.
2:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
6:42 p.m. — Assault reported in Wallowa.
8:30 p.m. — Nathan Scott Eckle, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of a Washington County warrant and was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:08 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Wallowa.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
11:20 a.m. — Public assistance requested.
1:52 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
5:04 p.m. — Welfare check request in Wallowa.
6:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint was reported in Wallowa.
6:44 p.m. — Welfare check request in Wallowa.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
9:13 a.m. — Loose cattle reported on Highway 3, OSP notified.
12:16 p.m. — Report of arcing power line in Enterprise.
1:07 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
1:23 p.m. —Parking complaint reported in Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Wallowa.
1:42 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances at the caller’s home.
3 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. — Joseph Everette Robb, 22, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of a Nez Perce County, Idaho, warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine. No bail. Suspect was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:08 p.m. — Kindra Dawn Peterson, 37, of Enterprise, was arrested on a Wallowa County warrant for 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. She was taken to the Umatilla County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
5:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported in Enterprise.
6:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:55 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
7:16 p.m. — EPD cited a driver for driving uninsured and towed the vehicle.
8:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
12:04 a.m. — James Kelly Hoffman, 35, of Enterprise, was arrested for driving under the influence or intoxication.
3:38 p.m. — Cellphone reported found at Wallowa Lake State Park.
1:39 p.m. — Traffic compliant reported in Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. — Traffic compliant on Highway 82 reported in Lostine.
4:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD towed a motorcycle for no insurance or registration. Driver was cited and released for driving while suspended misdemeanor.
5:30 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident reported on Highway 3 at milepost 37.5.
8:12 p.m. — Wallet reported lost in Enterprise.
9:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a citation for no insurance.
