MONDAY, APRIL 3
7:14 a.m. — A report of a power line hanging over the highway in Wallowa; Pacific Power and Oregon Department of Transportation notified.
11:12 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
9:11 p.m. — A welfare check in Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
10:04 a.m. — A report of a theft from a vehicle was reported; WCSO assisted.
10:54 a.m. — EPD assisted Department of Human Services in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Investigation by WCSO of natural death in rural Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
10:05 a.m. — Recovered property reported in Enterprise.
12:10 p.m. — Report of smoke coming from the power substation in Wallowa.
1:46 p.m. — Barking dog complaint reported in Wallowa.
8:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
3:13 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
THURSDAY, April 6
3:34 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
5:52 p.m. — Request for a welfare check in Joseph.
5:57 p.m. — Public assistance request in Enterprise, WCSO responded.
8:06 a.m. —Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
11 a.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
6:10 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances report in Wallowa.
7:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
9:12 p.m. — Report of aggressive dogs at large in Enterprise.
10:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:05 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, April 7
7:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run with property damage reported in rural Enterprise.
8:41 a.m. — Follow up by WCSO on theft case in Imnaha.
10:55 a.m. — Report of scam or fraud reported in Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, a Wallowa County sheriff’s deputy issued a citation for driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
6:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:58 p.m. — A disturbance reported in Wallowa.
SATURDAY, April 8
2:57 p.m. — Barking dog reported in Joseph.
5:59 p.m. — Theft of a four-wheeler reported in Enterprise.
7:24 p.m. — An overdue motorist reported in Enterprise.
8:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
9:46 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SUNDAY, April 9
10:48 a.m. — Fire getting out of control reported in rural Enterprise.
3:20 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
5:25 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
11:09 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.