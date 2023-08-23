MONDAY, AUG. 14
2:37 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Wallowa Lake.
9:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
9:44 p.m. — A traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
9:50 p.m. — A traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
11 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued citations.
12:10 p.m. — A traffic complaint reported in rural Enterprise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
11:53 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in Wallowa.
5:26 p.m. — Items found at Salt Creek Summit.
8:16 p.m. — Loose cattle reported on Highway 82 between Enterprise and Joseph.
8:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
8:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning for speeding.
11:50 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 16
7:38 a.m. — Loose cattle reported on Highway 3 milepost 38.
9:01 a.m. — Illegal burning reported in Enterprise.
9:48 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
11:16 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:05 p.m. — Report of items found in Lostine.
1:24 p.m. — Loose cow reported on Highway 82 near Eggleson Lane.
2:02 p.m. — Report of a hit-and-run in Enterprise.
2:05 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in rural Imnaha.
3:25 p.m. — Debit card found in Joseph.
3:36 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
4:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
4:36 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
5:03 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Joseph.
8:27 p.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
9:14 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
9:29 p.m. — Motorist required assistance in rural Enterprise.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
8:38 a.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
9:20 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
11:04 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
2:55 p.m. — Home visit requested in Wallowa.
3:35 p.m. — Home visit requested in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
4:27 p.m. — Parking complaint reported in rural Joseph.
5:02 p.m. — Phone found at Wallowa State Park; phone returned to owner.
5:35 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
6:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for expired registration and no insurance.
7:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
8:12 p.m. — Traffic crash reported on Wallowa Mountain Loop, Forest Service Road 39 milepost 18.
8:39 p.m. — Traffic crash reported on Wallowa Mountain Loop, Forest Service Road 39 milepost 18.
10:57 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
FRIDAY AUG. 18
2:55 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in rural Wallowa.
6:24 a.m. — WCSO assisted Oregon State Police in an attempt to locate vehicle.
6:50 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
8:35 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued citation for failure to drive in lane.
9:34 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning for speeding.
9:43 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding and following to close.
9:51 a.m. — Lost wallet reported in Wallowa; returned to owner.
11:39 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
12:28 p.m. — Home visit requested in rural Joseph.
1:08 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.
1:28 p.m. — Attempt to locate reckless driver in rural Enterprise. Call transferred to OSP.
2:01 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. — Report of a possible abandoned dog in Flora.
3:49 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
4:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
8:22 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
8:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
9:07 p.m. — Michael Dustin Tieize, 33 of Enterprise was arrested by EPD on four outstanding warrants out of Washington County. Subject was transported to the Union County Jail.
9:08 p.m. — Report of deer struck in rural Joseph.
10:49 p.m. — Overdue hiker reported in rural Lostine.
11:40 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning for speeding.
11:50 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa. WCSO made contact.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
1:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
6 p.m. — Fire reported on ridge above Wallowa Lake.
8 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
8:30 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Wallowa Lake.
8:24 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
9:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Joseph.
9:40 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Wallowa.
9:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
10:07 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
10:44 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
11:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
11:51 p.m. — At a traffic crash in Joseph, false information was provided.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
12:29 a.m. — Traffic crash reported in Joseph; vehicle impounded by WCSO.
7:30 a.m. — Two American pit bull terriers reported missing in Enterprise.
9:17 a.m. — Loose cows reported at intersection of Eggleson and Hurricane Creek roads.
10:29 a.m. — Report of two dogs attacking another dog and biting a neighbor in rural Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. — Report of reckless driver in rural Joseph, deputy made contact.
12:46 p.m. — Two dogs found in Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. — WCSO assisted OSP at a traffic stop in Joseph.
1:38 p.m. — Motorcycle crash reported in Imnaha.
1:44 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported in rural Enterprise.
1:56 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Wallowa Lake.
2:14 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Joseph.
2:27 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
4:43 p.m. — Attempt to locate reckless driver in Enterprise.
4:52 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
4:53 p.m. — Deschutes County arrested Ronald Patrick Doyle, 67, of La Grande on charges from two Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear, menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct in the second degree and two counts of failure to appear.
4:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
5:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issue a warning.
6:56 p.m. — Overdue hikers reported in Wallowa County.
7:03 p.m. — Traffic crash reported in rural Lostine.
7:23 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
11:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
