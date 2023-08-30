MONDAY, AUG. 21
7:22 a.m. — Loose cattle reported on Highway 82; owner contacted.
10:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:12 a.m. — Dog bite reported in Wallowa.
4:57 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Joseph.
7:42 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
10:40 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
10:42 p.m. — Report of vehicle and cow accident in rural Enterprise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
6:13 a.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. — Harassment reported in rural Enterprise.
12:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
12:42 p.m. — Search and rescue assist person off a trail.
1:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:44 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Indian Crossing Campground in Imhana.
1:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for speeding.
2:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
3:46 p.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
4:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
5:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:25 p.m. — Loose cow reported on Crow Creek Road.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 23
7:02 a.m. — Report of trespassing in Wallowa.
7:28 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
8:53 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
9:03 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding and no insurance.
9:25 a.m. — WCSO requested agency assistance in rural Enterprise.
10:29 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
10:38 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
1:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
1:38 p.m. — Haystack fire reported in rural Joseph.
1:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
3:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
3:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:32 p.m. — Motorist in rural Enterprise requested assistance.
9:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to carry insurance and speed racing.
10:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Wallowa.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
8:27 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
12:17 p.m. — EPD attempted to locate reckless driver.
12:26 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device and improper display.
3:50 p.m. — EPD detained one male juvenile from Enterprise for conspiracy to commit unlawful transfer of a firearm, conspiracy to unlawfully use a firearm, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit one count of a bias crime.
6 p.m. — Debit card turned in to the Justice Center.
6:29 p.m. — Report of deer struck at Wallowa Lake State Park.
7:15 p.m. — Female black Labrador retriever/border collie mix with red collar reported missing near Alpine Lane on Highway 82.
10:53 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Joseph.
11:48 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
6:34 a.m. — Report of a hit-and-run at Wallowa Lake marina.
9:53 a.m. — Loose cows reported at Minam State Park.
2:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
3:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding and failure to carry and present insurance.
5:07 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
6:43 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
7:23 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
7:49 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Lostine.
9:17 a.m. — Search-and-rescue in rural Troy; subject found safe after personal locator beacon was activated.
11:08 a.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. — Lost credit card found in Joseph, owner contacted and card returned.
12:44 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
3:02 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
3:16 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
4 p.m. — Smoke reported at the north end of Wallowa Lake.
4:34 p.m. — Smoke reported in Joseph.
4:49 p.m. — Lighting strike reported in rural Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Lostine.
6:57 p.m. — Public assistants requested in rural Lostine.
7:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:53 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
11:08 p.m. — Disturbance reported at Wallowa Lake.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
12:35 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
8:19 a.m. — Report of two missing horses in rural Joseph; owner located.
11:23 a.m. — Found phone in Joseph, returned to owner.
1:15 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. — Barking dogs reported in Joseph.
8:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
