MONDAY, AUG. 28
8:29 a.m. — Scam reported in Joseph.
9:39 a.m. — Fraud reported in rural Lostine.
10:50 a.m. — Theft of services and littering reported in Enterprise.
12:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for distracted driving.
1:29 p.m. — Report of traffic crash at Safeway parking lot. Parties exchanged insurance information.
1:32 p.m. — Oregon State Police attempted to locate a possible impaired driver in rural Joseph.
5:33 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
5:48 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
6:10 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Report of a dog attack in Joseph.
7:27 p.m. — Report of loose dogs in rural Enterprise.
8:40 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
11:38 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
11:16 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
12:24 a.m. — Suicidal person reported in Enterprise
1:17 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
2:39 p.m. — A driving complaint in Joseph.
2:46 p.m. — A traffic accident reported in Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
4:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
5:39 p.m. — Report of a vicious dog in Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
5:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
6:55 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a citation for driving while license suspended.
7:56 p.m. — Report of loose cow on Highway 82 between Enterprise and Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
6:26 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
7:49 a.m. — Death investigation reported at Wallowa Lake.
9:04 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
9:57 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
10:55 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:33 p.m. — Report of deer struck in rural Enterprise.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
7:33 a.m. — Traffic accident reported in Enterprise.
10:23 a.m. — Stalking reported in Wallowa.
10:26 a.m. — Trespassing reported in rural Joseph.
10:41 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
10:48 a.m. — Bank fraud reported.
12:03 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
4:24 p.m. — Home visit in Enterprise requested.
5:12 p.m. — Barking dogs reported in Joseph.
5:19 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Joseph.
5:30 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident reported in Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. — Barking dog complaint in Joseph.
7:39 p.m. — Motorist assistance requested in rural Joseph.
8:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
10:05 p.m. — A domestic incident reported in Joseph.
10:44 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported in Joseph.
11:21 p.m. — Welfare check requested at Wallowa Lake.
FRIDAY SEPT. 1
4:48 a.m. — Traffic crash reported in rural Joseph.
8:08 a.m. — A restraining order violation reported in Wallowa.
11:24 a.m. — A civil dispute reported in Imnaha.
11:42 a.m. — A home visit was made by Community Corrections in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in Enterprise.
3:36 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
4:19 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident reported near Salt Creek Summit.
4:28 p.m. — Traffic stop at Wallowa Lake.
5:24 p.m. — Traffic stop reported in rural Enterprise.
6:41 p.m. — A struck deer was reported in rural Lostine.
6:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation.
7:27 p.m. — Trespassing reported in rural Joseph.
7:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
8:02 p.m. — Skyler Ray Easley, 35, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO in Lostine on charges of probation violation, fourth-degree domestic assault, domestic menacing, domestic strangulation, pointing a firearm at another person and being a felong in possession of a restricted weapon. Easley was transported to the Union County Jail.
8:33 p.m. — WCSO transported a subject to the Union County Jail in La Grande.
8:57 p.m. — A struck deer was reported on Highway 82, milepost 62.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
2:20 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning.
6:55 a.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise. Oregon State Police responded.
7:53 a.m. — A buck was reported stuck in a fence in rural Enterprise. OSP responded.
10:54 a.m. — A parking complaint was received in Joseph.
11 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported in Enterprise.
12:07 p.m. — A traffic complaint in Joseph was received.
2:30 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
3:24 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued a warning.
3:32 p.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
4:29 p.m. — Search and rescue requested in Joseph.
5:51 p.m. — Child neglect was reported.
6:47 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Joseph.
8:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
9:11 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
9:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
9:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop, Cooper L. Bara, 31, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested by the EPD on charges of DUII and reckless driving. Bara was cited and released to a sober third party.
10:33 p.m. — A welfare check on a woman walking along the highway was requested.
11:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
11:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
2:55 p.m. — Complaint about a barking dog.
7:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Wallowa.
8:15 p.m. — Harassment was reported in Wallowa.
9:18 p.m. — A traffic crash was reported in rural Wallowa.
