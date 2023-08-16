MONDAY, AUG. 7
10:03 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
10:44 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
2:28 p.m. — Report of theft, lost or mislaid property in Enterprise.
2:56 p.m. — Dog at large reported in Enterprise.
3:24 p.m. — Oregon State Police attempting to locate erratic driver in rural Wallowa.
4:25 p.m. — Harassment complaint reported in rural Joseph.
5:01 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Joseph; wallet was located.
5:14 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
6:15 p.m. — A traffic complaint reported in rural Joseph.
6:23 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
6:33 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
9:12 a.m. — Loose cattle reported on Highway 82 near Eggleson Corner.
10:40 a.m. — WCSO request for additional traffic patrol in rural Enterprise.
Noon — At traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for speeding and failure to carry registration.
12:41 p.m. — OSP attempting to locate a vehicle in rural Lostine.
1:41 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
2:49 p.m. — Report of fire and smoke in Hells Canyon.
4:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no front license plate.
6:51 p.m. — Smoke reported in rural Joseph.
7:19 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Joseph.
7:59 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for failure to drive on the right.
9:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 9
8:40 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding and warning for distracted driving.
9 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
9:59 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
10:49 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in rural Wallowa.
11:49 a.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
1:54 p.m. — Warrant entered by Community Corrections for Skyler Ray Eastey, 35, of Wallowa County, on charges of probation violation; original charge: felon in possession of weapon.
3:05 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:16 p.m. — Theft complaint reported in Enterprise.
5:29 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
8:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
8:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:41 p.m. —Motorist in need of assistance reported in rural Wallowa.
9:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a citation.
10:25 p.m. —Noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
11:02 a.m. — Community Care home visit requested in rural Enterprise.
1:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
3:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident reported in Enterprise.
4:50 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
6:33 p.m. — Harassment complaint reported in Enterprise.
8:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
9:17 p.m. — Loose cow reported on Highway 82 near Eggleson Lane.
10:18 p.m. — Loose cow reported in rural Joseph.
10:43 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Lostine.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
12:30 a.m. — Telephone harassment reported in Lostine.
8:18 a.m. — WCSO assisted with cattle drive in rural Enterprise.
12:16 p.m. — Report of missing person in Enterprise, person located.
12:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported at Wallowa Lake.
1:41 p.m. — Kindra D. Peterson, 37 of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of six counts of contempt of court. Peterson was transported to the Union County Jail.
2:17 p.m. — Report of overdue hikers in Eagle Cap Wilderness; hikers located.
3:50 p.m. — Joseph E. Robb, 22, of Enterprise, was arrested by EPD on charges of felony probation violation from a warrant issued out of Idaho. Robb was transported to the Union County Jail.
4:11 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
4:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.
5:19 p.m. — Stalking order violation reported in Wallowa.
5:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
5:40 p.m. — Skyler Ray Eastey, 35, of Wallowa County, was arrested on a Wallowa County warrant by OSP on charges of probation violation; original charge, felon in possession of weapon. Subject was transported to the Union County Jail.
5:42 p.m. — Lost wallet reported at Wallowa Lake.
5:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:59 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Wallowa County.
6:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:07 p.m. — WCSO requested extra patrol in Joseph.
9:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
9:42 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
9:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
11:41 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
1:27 p.m. — Disturbance reported at Hat Point Lookout.
2:35 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Report of possible capsized boat at Wallowa Lake.
6:07 p.m. — Debit card reported found at Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise.
6:25 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Joseph.
6:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:23 p.m. — Overdue hikers reported at Wallowa Lake.
8:23 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
8:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, OSP issued a warning
8:36 p.m. — Tan Doberman found on Dorrance Lane, no collar.
9:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for lighting.
10:46 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
11:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
5:21 a.m. — Report of struck elk on Highway 82, milepost 59.
9:06 a.m. — U.S. Forest Service reported a boating accident on Snake River.
11:44 a.m. — Report of cow and calf along the highway.
10:23 p.m. — Theft of iPhone reported in Enterprise.
1:37 p.m. — Theft complaint reported in Enterprise.
5:13 p.m. — Report of animal neglect in rural Lostine.
5:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a citation for careless driving, failure to carry proof of insurance and violation of basic rule.
6:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
8:03 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in rural Joseph.
11:25 p.m. — Report of gunshots in Joseph, WCSO unable to locate source.
