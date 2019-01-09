DEC. 24
10:35 a.m. – Minor traffic accident in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. – Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
11:59 a.m. – Stolen vehicle reported in Enterprise.
3:16 p.m. – Warrant served on Patrick Angelo Maroney for Probation Violation, original charge Menacing. He was later released.
3:49 p.m. – Entered Parole & Probation Detainer for Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Enterprise, for Menacing.
10:00 p.m. – Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
DEC. 25
12:22 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. – Shawn Paul Ruthford, 31, of Enterprise was arrested on charges of Assault 4 – Domestic Violence, Strangulation, Harassment, Menacing and Probation Violation. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
6:13 p.m. – Vehicle in ditch in rural Joseph.
DEC. 26
12:22 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
12:19 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
1:04 p.m. – Hit and run reported in rural Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. – Gregory Rex Stephens, 72, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. on a charge of Trespass II. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:16 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a state wide felony warrant for Judith Denise Clark, 38, of Lostine for Probation Violation. Original charge Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
9:06 p.m. – Judith Clark, 38, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. on a warrant for probation violation. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
DEC. 27
8:43 a.m. – Scam/Fraud complaint from Enterprise.
1:49 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
6:48 p.m. – Report of a traffic crash in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Charlton Arthur Strutz, 46, of Enterprise on charge of DUII. He was released to a sober third party.
DEC. 28
1:04 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
DEC. 29
3:05 a.m. – Report of a vehicle that slid off road way in rural Lostine.
5:23 p.m. – Stephen Henry Slingluff, 32, of Lostine was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Probation Violation, original charge Menacing. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
DEC. 30
5:39 p.m. – Report of a vehicle slide off, non injury.
DEC. 31
11:47 p.m. – 911 call for haystack fire in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 1
3:18 p.m. – Donna Chrystene Butler, 50, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. on a Washington County warrant, charge of Probation Violation, DUI. Subject posted bail and was released.
JAN. 2
7:50 a.m. – Report of vehicle abandoned on Lostine River Road.
1:19 p.m. – Scam/Fraud call reported.
2:08 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in rural Joseph. Unfounded.
2:24 p.m. – 911 call reporting traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
JAN. 3
3:24 p.m. – Misty Marie McNall, 39, of Enterprise was cited and charged by Enterprise Police Dept. with Disorderly Conduct II.
JAN. 4
2:06 p.m. – 911 call reporting MVA in rural Wallowa.
3:33 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Lostine.
JAN. 5
12:02 a.m. – Mason Paine, 31, of Joseph was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. for DUII. Cited and released to third party.
9:57 a.m. – 911 call reporting smoke in Enterprise. Controlled burn.
JAN. 6
2:19 p.m. – 911 call reporting since MVA in rural Joseph.
2:30 p.m. – 911 call requesting law enforcement in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.