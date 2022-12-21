MONDAY, DEC. 12
11:16 a.m. — Dogs running at large in Lostine. Owners and pets reunited.
2:42 p.m. — Snowmobile reported on city streets in Wallowa.
4:27 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Wallowa.
7:44 p.m. — The Enterprise Police Department made a traffic stop in Enterprise.
11:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for an obscured license plate.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
3:18 p.m. — Vehicle slide-off in rural Enterprise.
3:34 p.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury, crash in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury, slide-off in rural Enterprise.
11:22 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
7:23 a.m. — Call for motorist assist; referred to Oregon State Police.
10:22 a.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
11:26 a.m. — Controlled burn reported in rural Wallowa.
11:40 a.m. — Found wallet in Enterprise; returned to owner.
1:40 p.m. — Overdue resident reported in Joseph.
2:25 p.m. — Deer tangled in wire in Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
3:01 p.m. — Follow-up on an animal complaint in Enterprise. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office responded.
3:24 p.m. — Harassment reported in rural Joseph.
3:55 p.m. — Disabled vehicle reported in rural Joseph. OSP responded.
5:35 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Wallowa.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
4:30 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:11 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
10:17 a.m. — Loose horses on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Joseph.
10:48 a.m. — Witness report of noninjury hit-and-run traffic crash in Enterprise.
11:05 a.m. — A female inmate was transported by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
11:22 a.m. — Report of a hit-and-run crash on a parked vehicle in Enterprise.
11:50 a.m. — Driving complaint in rural Joseph; referred to Oregon State Police.
1:06 p.m. — Motorist assist requested in rural Enterprise.
1:32 p.m. — Single-vehicle slide-off reported in rural Enterprise.
3:19 p.m. — Possible road hazard in Joseph.
5:34 p.m. — Flue fire reported in rural Enterprise. Enterprise Fire Department responded.
9:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
10:39 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
8:34 a.m. — Three lost cows reported in Lostine.
11:33 a.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
1:52 p.m. — Business alarm in Enterprise.
1:59 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
5:10 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported one male suspect to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:08 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
10 p.m. — Amber Michelle Palmer, 35, of Enterprise, was arrested during a traffic stop in Enterprise by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of DUII, contempt of court and reckless endangering. Palmer was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
1:55 p.m. — An inmate was transported by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office to the Umatilla County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.