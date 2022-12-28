MONDAY, DEC. 19
2:28 p.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
5:58 p.m. — A warrant for the arrest of Dalton Chase Tanzey, 27, of La Grande, was issued by the Wallowa County Circuit Court on charges of failure to comply with the terms of his release. The original charges are the unauthorized use of a vehicle/taking it without consent, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
12:10 p.m. — Theadore Hayden Noble, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of probation violation. Original charge was sexual delinquency of a minor.
12:13 p.m. — Kayla L. Gust, 35, of Joseph, was arrested in Joseph on charges of theft. She was cited and released.
3:59 p.m. — A request for public assistance was received in Enterprise.
5:11 p.m. — Report of possible prowler in Enterprise.
6:15 p.m. — A report of road hazard in rural Enterprise was referred to Oregon State Police.
11:35 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
8:54 a.m. — Report of loose dogs in Wallowa.
9 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Lostine.
9:06 a.m. — Report of finding a German shepherd mix in Minam.
1:09 p.m. — Report of public assistance in Enterprise.
3:33 p.m. — Request for motorist assist in Joseph.
11:13 p.m. —Jammie Ann Lenhart , 34, of Joseph, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and transported to the Umitilla County Jail after a report of a domestic in Joseph.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
12:24 a.m. — David Dean Killion, 63, of Joseph, was arrested in Astoria on 11 Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants on charges of nine counts of failure to appear, one contempt of court, five violation of a release agreement, one count of driving while suspended and giving false liability insurance to police. The original charges were four counts of contempt of court/punitive, two counts of DUII, four counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, aggravated first-degree theft, failure to drive within a lane, possession of a burglary tool or theft device, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree theft, first-degree burglary and interfering with a law enforcement officer.
6:37 p.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
10:52 a.m. — Report of an animal sighting in Joseph.
1:15 p.m. — Report of an animal sighting in Joseph.
1:21 p.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
2:37 p.m. — Reporting of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Joseph.
4:06 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Wallowa Lake.
9:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
2:07 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
8:17 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning at traffic stop.
11:44 p.m. — Donna C. Butler, 54, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of DUII, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended and contempt of court, after a routine traffic stop. She was cited and released.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
2:12 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
2:15 a.m. — A traffic crash was reported in rural Wallowa.
3:07 a.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in rural Enterprise.
4:58 a.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning.
3:32 p.m. — A single-vehicle, noninjury accident was reported in Enterprise.
4:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
9:44 p.m. — Joseph Lee Haskins, 37, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on a charge of strangulation. He was cited and released.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
12:53 a.m. — A cougar or a large buck was reported sighted in Joseph.
10:53 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Wallowa.
4:27 p.m. — Dustin Ray Quitlschreiber, of Pendleton, was arrested by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office on two Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear.
7:49 p.m. — Donna Chrystene Butler, 54, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of DUII and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
