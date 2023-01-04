MONDAY, DEC. 26
1:23 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
1:27 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Wallowa.
3:39 p.m. — Commercial alarm in Enterprise.
4:41 p.m. — Report on injured deer in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
5:22 p.m. — Report of fire in a tree in rural Wallowa. Referred to NE Dispatch.
8:10 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
8:37 p.m. — A report of road hazard in rural Joseph.
9:28 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
9:55 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
7:49 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
4:50 p.m. — Theadore Hayden Noble of Enterprise was arrested and transported to the Umatilla County Jail by the Enterprise Police Department on a Wallowa County Community Correction detainer for alleged probation violation. Original crime was contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
6:45 p.m. — Report of a fire in Enterprise.
5:56 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported prisoner to Umatilla County Jail.
10:58 p.m. — Report of road hazard in Troy. Referred to the Wallowa County Road Department.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
2:02 p.m. — Report of found property in Joseph.
1:31 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise by WCSO.
9:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
12:01 p.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
12:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
12:59 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to report of noninjury accident in rural Joseph.
2:14 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Wallowa.
3:50 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Joseph.
7:40 p.m. — Report of civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
10:01 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Joseph.
10:26 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
10:57 p.m. — Jimmy Joe Webber, of Joseph, was arrested by Oregon State Police on Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to comply with the terms of probation. Original charges were second-degree trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Webber was lodged at the Union County Jail.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
2:25 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine. Transferred to OSP.
2:38 p.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
4:55 p.m. — Report of loose cow in rural Wallowa County, south of Joseph, near Indian Crossing. Owners contacted.
7:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
8:41 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, the WCSO issued a warning.
10:31 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Enterprise.
11:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. The EPD impounded the vehicle for no insurance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
1 p.m. — Report of a suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
4:36 p.m. — A traffic stop in rural Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
5:01 p.m. — Report of fireworks in Wallowa.
5:42 p.m. — Report of injured dog in rural Wallowa. Reunited with owner.
10:18 p.m. — Report of dog/livestock incident in rural Lostine.
Midnight — Report of trespass in rural Joseph.
SUNDAY, JAN.1
1:03 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
6:47 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa.
6:55 p.m. — Traffic contact in Wallowa.
12:19 p.m. — Request agency assistance in rural Enterprise.
