MONDAY, DEC. 5
6:46 a.m. — Call reporting traffic crash on Highway 3.
5:22 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
5:24 p.m. — Call reporting traffic crash in rural Wallowa. Call transferred to Oregon State Police.
5:42 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office civil service in Enterprise.
5:54 p.m. — Civil service in rural Joseph.
11:03 p.m. — Single-vehicle noninjury crash in rural Wallowa; transferred to OSP.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
7:25 a.m. — Report of possibly stranded cattle; owner notified, is aware of the location of his cattle.
12:42 p.m. — Report of a suspicious person in rural Joseph.
1:29 p.m. — Report of a vehicle slid off the road.
4:31 p.m. — Driving complaint in Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. — Report of loose cows in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
6:20 a.m. — Report of a traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
10:09 a.m. — Controlled burn in rural Enterprise.
5 p.m. — Civil service in Enterprise.
5:11 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
12:04 a.m. — Struck deer reported in rural Enterprise.
7:32 a.m. — Accidental residential alarm activation in Enterprise.
10:27 a.m. — Theft in Enterprise.
11:08 a.m. — Accidental commercial security alarm in Joseph.
12:36 p.m. — Civil service in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. — Civil service in Enterprise.
11:18 p.m. — Traffic stop at Wallowa Lake. WCSO issued a warning.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
5:23 a.m. — Two abandoned dogs/puppies reported at Enterprise Animal Hospital.
10:35 a.m. — Report of animal abuse in rural Enterprise.
11:47 a.m. — Report of vehicle vs. deer in rural Enterprise.
1:47 p.m. — Loose mules in rural Enterprise; owner located.
8:18 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
5:55 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Imnaha Highway.
5:18 p.m. — Dog complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:42 a.m. — Vehicle slid off the road in rural Enterprise.
8:47 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
9:12 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; WCSO issued a warning.
11:35 p.m. — Possible trespass in Joseph.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
7:20 p.m. — Report of loose dogs in rural Lostine; one large white Labrador/Pyrenees and one large brindle-colored shepherd.
11:08 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
