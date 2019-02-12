FEB. 4
6:55 a.m. — 911 down power line in Wallowa.
10:34 a.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
3:01 p.m. — Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Michael C. Zanello, 39, of Enterprise for Failure to Register as Sex Offender. Subject was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
11:47 p.m. — Assault reported in Joseph.
FEB. 5
12:03 p.m. — Stolen trailer recovered in Lincoln City.
3:20 p.m. — Down power line reported in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 6
8:37 a.m. — Animal neglect complaint from Wallowa.
11:15 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Lostine.
3:55 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Joseph.
9:57 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a Statewide Warrant for Darren L. Weaver, 48, of Wallowa for Probation Violation. Original charge of Driving While Suspended/Revoked.
11:12 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a Statewide Misdemeanor Warrant for Daniel Patrick McMichael, 63, of Lostine for Probation Violation.
FEB. 7
8:22 a.m. — Theft reported in Troy.
9:35 a.m. — Trespass complaint rural Enterprise.
7:45 p.m. — Report of a hit and run in Wallowa.
FEB. 8
9:35 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:20 a.m. — Animal neglect reported in rural Wallowa.
FEB. 9
10:11 a.m. — Road hazard rural Wallowa.
3:40 p.m. — Probation violation warrant issued for Michael Brian Sheffield, 24, of Joseph with an original charge of ID theft.
3:55 p.m. — Probation violation warrant issued for Dalton Chase Tanzey, 23, of Wallowa. Original charge of Burglary I.
4:57 p.m. — No Contact Release Agreement against Johnny Duane Sabey, 57, of Elgin.
5:25 p.m. — No Contact Release Agreement entered against James Marvin Sabey, 81, of Elgin.
9:43 p.m. — Violation of a No Contact order in Enterprise.
FEB. 10
8:25 a.m. — Identity theft reported from Joseph.
3:56 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael B. Sheffield, 24, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge ID Theft. Mr. Sheffield was cited and released.
