FEB. 11
5:05 p.m. – Dalton Chase Tanzey, 23, of Wallowa was arrested on Probation Violation with an original charge of Burg I. Tanzey was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
FEB. 12
9:17 a.m. – Road hazard with snow reported in rural Enterprise.
9:57 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
10:20 a.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Michael Brian Sheffield, 24, of Joseph on charges of Felony Identity Theft (8 counts), Felony Computer Crime (8 counts), Misdemeanor Theft III. Also a Probation Violation Detainer, original charge Assault IV.
10:50 a.m. – Report of a vehicle stuck in rural Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. – Complaint of a barking dog in rural Wallowa.
FEB. 13
1:02 a.m. – Single vehicle crash in rural Joseph.
7:13 a.m. – Opened door at business in Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:18 a.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
11:36 a.m. – Traffic crash non injury.
12:57 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
4:28 p.m. – Fraud case in Enterprise.
FEB. 14
6:37 a.m. – Fraud call reported from Enterprise.
1:16 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Joseph.
2:07 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Tommes O. Bodkin, 46, of Joseph for Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Mr. Bodkin was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:27 p.m. – Report of possible animal neglect in rural Lostine.
5:49 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested Roger A. Parrott, 55, of Pendleton on a Probation Violation out of Umatilla County. Original charge Sexual Abuse I.
5:49 p.m.- Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested Tommes O. Bodkin, 46, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Subject transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:28 p.m. – Wallowa County Court issued a warrant for Gregory R. Stephens, 72, of Enterprise for Failure to Appear. Original charge Criminal Trespass II.
FEB. 15
8:01 a.m. – Reporting slick roads in rural Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. – Shooting across private property, rural Enterprise.
10:03 a.m. – Call for single vehicle accident rural Wallowa, non injury.
11:51 a.m. – Broke down vehicle in rural Enterprise.
5:35 p.m. – 911 call requesting ambulance for a MVA with injuries in Enterprise.
10:40 p.m. – Welfare check in Wallowa.
10:52 p.m. – Loose horse reported on highway in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 16
12:13 a.m. – Third party call of slide off of Hwy 82, approx. MP 42, no injuries.
9:40 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley F. Fleenor, 36, of Imnaha for Aggravated Theft I. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
12:47 p.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
1:02 p.m. – Hit and run occurred in Enterprise.
FEB. 17
6:03 a.m. – Report of a slide off Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. – Report of a neglected horse on Hwy 3, MP 31-32.
4:43 p.m. – Vehicle slide off reported in rural Enterprise.
