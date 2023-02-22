MONDAY, FEB. 13
7:34 a.m. — Inmate transported from the Umatilla County Jail to the Union County Jail.
10:42 a.m. — Report of abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
3:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issue a warning for speeding.
5:25 p.m. — Report of civil dispute in Wallowa.
5:44 p.m. — Driving complaint reported in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
3:25 p.m. — Report of motorist in need of assistance off Forest Service Road 46.
4:21 p.m. — Report of traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
5:59 p.m. — Report of disturbance in rural Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
8:40 a.m. — Follow up report of additional criminal mischief in Joseph.
9:29 a.m. — Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
3:36 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Wallowa.
5:36 p.m. — Report of hit-and-run with property damage in Joseph.
5:44 p.m. — Robert Alan Esquivel, 68, and Christine Renae Esquivel, 60, of La Grande were arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of conspiracy and attempting to deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Both parties were cited and released.
10:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, EPD issued warning on charges of speeding, failure to maintain lane and failure to proof on insurance.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
8:28 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Joseph.
11:07 a.m. — Report of red-and-tan neutered male dog found wearing a collar in Enterprise.
1:35 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Wallowa.
12:33 p.m. — Report of abandoned vehicle at Wallowa Lake.
3:10 p.m. — Report of stolen vehicle in Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Tyler Joseph Johnson, 26, was arrested by WCSO after Wallowa County Community Correction issued an order of charges of probation violation original charge of first-degree theft.
7:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, FEB.17
7:58 a.m. — Report of abandoned vehicle near Wallowa Lake.
9:24 a.m. — Report of animal in rural Wallowa.
10:35 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
10:40 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise. WCSO issued warning.
10:55 a.m. — Report of motorist needing assistance in Enterprise.
11:27 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device.
11:34 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Enterprise.
11:48 a.m. — Fraud reported in Joseph.
12:46 p.m. — Report of scam, fraud call in Wallowa.
12:56 p.m. — Report of dog bite incident in Wallowa.
1:41 p.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
2:44 p.m. — Death investigation in Enterprise.
3:11 p.m. — Report of a fire in rural Wallowa.
4:53 p.m. — Tristan Scot Jacobson,20, of Gresham, was arrested by EPD on charges of DUII and transported to the Umatilla County jail.
7:32 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
11:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, EPD issued warning.
11:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, EPD issued warning.
SATURDAY, FEB.18
9:24 a.m. — Report of an animal in rural Wallowa.
11:27 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued warning on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device.
11:34 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
3:11 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Wallowa.
10:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
1:03 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise. EPD responded.
