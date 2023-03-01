SUNDAY, FEB. 19
1:03 p.m. — Report of civil dispute in Enterprise.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
8:46 a.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Lostine.
9:05 a.m. — Report of hit-and-run in rural Wallowa.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
8:22 a.m. — Report of menacing in Joseph.
8:58 a.m. — Report of traffic hazard on Highway 3; Oregon State Police notified.
11:45 a.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
12:45 p.m. — Report of extra patrol in Wallowa.
1:43 p.m. — Report of commercial fire alarm at Alpine House in Joseph.
2:05 p.m. — Commercial security alarm reported in Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. — Report of welfare check in Wallowa.
4:38 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise. Referred to OSP and Oregon Department of Transportation.
6:41 p.m. — Transport for court from the Umatilla County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
9:03 a.m. — Heather Renee Stafford, 36, of Enterprise, was arrested by Wallowa County Parole and Probation on charges of probation violation.
12:58 p.m. — Report of found property in Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. — Transport from Justice Center to Umatilla County Jail by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
2:12 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. — Report of vandalism in rural Enterprise.
9:10 p.m. — Report of vehicle slide-off in rural Joseph; no injuries reported.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
8:02 a.m. — Report of domestic disturbance in Joseph.
10:09 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued warning for following too close.
1:29 p.m. — Report of lost phone in Joseph.
5:45 p.m. — Report of suspicious activity in Wallowa.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
8:03 a.m. — Request for agency assist in rural Enterprise.
12:51 p.m. — Report of theft in Imnaha.
1:29 p.m. — Traffic stop reported in rural Joseph.
3:44 p.m. — WCSO assisted a tow company in rural Enterprise.
4:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
6:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
7 p.m. — At a traffic stop reported in rural Enterprise.
7:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
8:32 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
9:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:31 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO cited driver for driving while suspended.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
12:59 a.m. — Report of an injured deer in rural Lostine.
10:58 a.m. — Request of welfare check in Enterprise.
11:07 a.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
11:13 a.m. — Report of controlled burn in Joseph.
2:47 p.m. — Request of welfare check in Wallowa.
3:55 p.m. — Request of welfare check in Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
4:37 p.m. — Request of welfare check in Wallowa.
5:06 p.m. — Report of phone message for community corrections.
5:36 p.m. — Request for motorist assist in Enterprise.
8:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:57 p.m. — Request for agency assist in Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. — Report of smoke alarm in Wallowa.
9:11 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:35 p.m. — Tavin Ian Hurley, 31, of Joseph, was arrested on charges of probation violation during a traffic stop by WCSO. Subject was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:23 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
9:27 a.m. — Report of domestic disturbance in Joseph.
11:50 a.m. — Request for medical assistance in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. — Report of dog complaint in Enterprise.
12:06 p.m. — Report of possible electrical fire in Enterprise.
12:45 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
3:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
