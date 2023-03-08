SUNDAY, FEB. 26
9:27 a.m. — Report of a domestic disturbance in Joseph.
11:53 a.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
12:06 p.m. — Report of possible electrical fire.
12:24 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
3:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
9:21 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
10:39 a.m. — Jennifer Kae Mansfield, 58, of Enterprise was cited and released by the Enterprise Police Department on a Umatilla County warrant on charges of failure to appear original charge of DUII.
12:07 p.m. — Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Nicholle Marie Coles, 49, of Wallowa, on charges of failure to appear on charges of criminal driving while suspended and violation of ignition interlock device installation.
4:21 p.m. — Report of possible burglary in Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation.
7:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO cited for no operator’s permit and issued warning for speed.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
11:57 a.m. — Report of gun theft in Imnaha.
2:46 p.m. — Report of theft in rural Joseph.
3:43 p.m. — Report of theft in Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, March 1
7:37 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstance in Joseph.
7:54 a.m. — Report of traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
9:30 a.m. — Report of theft from vehicle in Joseph.
9:40 a.m. — Report of harassment in rural Enterprise.
10:13 a.m. — Report of injured deer on highway. Call referred to Oregon State Police.
10:38 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speed
11:48 a.m. — Warrant entry for probation violation issued by WCSO.
2 p.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued citation for speed.
3:05 p.m. — Tavin Ian Hurley, 31, of Joseph was arrested by WCSO on charges of Wallowa County Community Corrections detainer of felony probation violation and transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
THURSDAY, March 2
3:11 p.m. — Report of a lost wallet in Enterprise.
4:11 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
4:16 p.m. — Report of civil standby in Joseph.
5:46 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
8:31 p.m. — Report of harassment in rural Enterprise.
FRIDAY, March 3
10:28 a.m. — Dog complaint reported in rural Joseph.
11:38 a.m. — Commercial burglary alarm reported in Joseph.
1:21 p.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
1:29 p.m. — Report of minors in possession in Enterprise.
10:34 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine by WCSO.
3:11 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
9:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, March 4
9:24 a.m. — Civil standby follow-up in Joseph.
11:35 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Wallowa.
3:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
4:23 p.m. — Report of firearm complaint in Enterprise.
6:37 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
SUNDAY, March 5
12:26 a.m. — Report of white and brown, female, Jack Russell terrier found in rural Joseph. No collar.
8:45 a.m. — Steven William Keene, 42, of Enterprise was arrested on charges of violation of release agreement. WCSO responded with OSP. Keene was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
1:15 p.m. — Report of disabled vehicle in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
1:23 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP and Oregon Department of Transportation.
1:37 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise. County Road Department notified.
2:38 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise by WCSO.
2:52 p.m. — Report of lost dog. Dog reunited with owner.
6:58 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
