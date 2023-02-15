MONDAY, FEB. 6
8:14 a.m. — Controlled burn in rural Joseph.
8:56 a.m. — Report of reckless driver on Highway 82, Oregon State Police advised.
9:58 a.m. — Report of civil dispute and trespass in Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstance in rural Joseph.
10:08 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Joseph.
1:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for driving uninsured and expired tags.
11:31 p.m. — Report of road hazard on Highway 82 milepost 41.
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
6:30 p.m. — Dog complaint in Joseph.
2:35 p.m. —Report of identity theft in rural Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
9:52 a.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
10:09 a.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
7:55 a.m. — Report of vehicle accident in Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. — Report of flue fire in Enterprise.
1:09 p.m. — Report of a loose dog as a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
4:06 p.m. — Report of disturbance in Joseph.
4:31 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
5:04 p.m. — Report of a loose cow in rural Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. — Report of dead deer on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
6:37 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:44 p.m. — At a traffic complaint in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
6:55 p.m. — WCSO transported one male from Enterprise to the Umatilla County jail.
8:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued warning.
9:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
FRIDAY, FEB.10
11:47 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
11:56 a.m. — Report of suspicious person and vehicle in Enterprise.
12:21 p.m. — Report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
1:29 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
3:04 p.m. — Report of civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
4:31 p.m. — Report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, Enterprise Police Department issued warning.
9:59 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
10:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
10:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, EPD issued warning.
SATURDAY, FEB.11
9:37 a.m. — Report of suspicious person in rural Wallowa.
12:41 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
4:01 p.m. — Jeffery Brian Meyer, 54, of Enterprise was arrested on a Wallowa County bench warrant on a charge of failure to comply with his terms of probation. Original charges were second-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
5:50 p.m. — Stephen Lee Austin, 21, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of probation violation. Subject was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:24 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
9:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD towed vehicle for driving uninsured. Driver cited.
10:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
11:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO cited driver on charges of having no insurance and driving while on suspended.
SUNDAY, FEB.12
10:55 a.m. — Report of fire in rural Enterprise.
11:35 a.m. — Report of controlled burn in rural Enterprise.
2:55 p.m. — Report of noninjury crash in rural Wallowa. OSP and WCSO responded.
5:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO and OSP both assisted.
6:39 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD had a vehicle towed for having no insurance.
7:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued citation for driving without insurance.
7:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD vehicle towed for driving uninsured.
7:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
7:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
9:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
10:43 p.m. — Report of harassment in rural Lostine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.