JAN. 28
10:48 a.m. – 911 report of a Assault IV in Wallowa. Oregon State Police arrested Johnny Duane Sabey, 57, of Wallowa. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
11:57 a.m. – Lost item report in Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. – Hit and run in Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. – 911 call reporting theft in Wallowa.
8:17 p.m. – 911 call for business alarm in Joseph.
JAN. 29
6:56 a.m. – P&P out at the Little Store.
4:29 p.m. – Theft call in Lostine.
5:08 p.m. – Report of single MVA in rural Wallowa.
JAN. 30
11:26 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a Misdemeanor Warrant on Josie Makens, 38, of Wallowa. Probation Violation, original charge of Menacing.
12:23 p.m. – Elizabeth Lee Spurgeon, 26, of La Grande was arrested on a Wallowa County warrant for Unathorized Use of a Vehicle and Driving While Suspended or Revoked by La Grande Police Dept. She was lodged in Union County Jail.
1:18 p.m. – 911 with driving complaint in Enterprise.
4:08 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a nationwide felony warrant for Bradley Allen Samard, 38, of Sweet Home, OR for Probation Violation. Original charge Assault IV.
6:03 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested Josie J. Makens, 29, of Wallowa for Probation Violation. Original charge Menacing. Makens was sanctioned and released.
JAN. 31
10:44 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
4:58 p.m. – Theft report rural Wallowa.
FEB. 1
11:01 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:20 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
3:12 p.m. – David Leroy Brooks, 73, of Joseph was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Brooks was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until Cited and Released.
4:08 p.m. – Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – Report of an Assault in Joseph.
7:48 p.m. – Report of a theft in Enterprise.
9:21 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
FEB. 2
12:16 a.m. – Disturbance in Joseph.
1:36 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
4:51 p.m. – Report of rocks in the road in Minam Canyon.
