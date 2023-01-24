MONDAY, JAN. 16
5:45 p.m. — Parole violation in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported one subject to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:18 p.m. — Domestic report in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JAN.17
11:09 a.m. — Municipal code violation in Enterprise.
2:45 p.m. — Report of lost firearm in rural Joseph.
6:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
7:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
2:47 p.m. — Report of stranded motorist in rural Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. — Wallet found in Enterprise returned to owner.
7:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Police Department issued a warning.
9:49 p.m. — Found in Enterprise: a female black Labrador retriever with black collar with a green flashing light on it, no tags.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
3:39 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstance in Joseph.
8:07 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:33 p.m. — Randy Alvin Settler, 68 of Stevenson, Washington, was arrested on local charges of driving while suspended. Settler was served a misdemeanor warrant originating out of Wasco and Hood River counties on charges of failure to appear on original charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Settler was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
10:45 a.m. — Report of harassment in Imnaha.
12:28 p.m. — Report of theft from vehicle in Wallowa.
1:11 p.m. — One male transported to Umatilla County Jail.
1:31 p.m. — Traffic crash reported in rural Lostine.
3:20 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
7:07 p.m. —At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued warning.
7:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued warning.
8:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine. WCSO issued warning.
11:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
9 a.m. — Report of online scam in rural Joseph.
4:23 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
7:51 p.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. deer in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
1:48 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department assisted with Oregon State Police call. Vehicle impounded for having no insurance.
2 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issue a warning.
2:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a citation for charges of having no operator’s license and no insurance.
3:59 p.m. — Noninjury crash in Wallowa.
4:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for charges of driving without headlights.
5:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO citation for charges of driving uninsured.
5:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued warning.
5:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued warning.
5:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning for no taillights.
6:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued warning.
6:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, EPD issued warning.
9:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
9:09 p.m. — William Gabriel Roger, 42 of Joseph, was arrested on charges of driving while suspended. Rogers was cited and released.
