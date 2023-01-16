MONDAY, JAN. 2
7:31 a.m. — Possible theft reported in Wallowa.
9 a.m. — Lost dog reported in Wallowa. dachshund mix, black with gray in color, short hair, red collar with ID tag.
1:34 p.m. — Report of two lost dogs in Wallowa.
4:37 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department cited Cindi Slamer of Lostine for driving uninsured and towed the vehicle for lack of insurance.
7:48 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. Warning issued.
9:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation and towed the vehicle for driving without a license.
10:46 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
7:10 a.m. — Report of two loose horses in a yard in Joseph.
8:59 a.m. — Dog complaint in rural Joseph.
9:02 a.m. — Theft of vehicle in Joseph.
11:52 a.m. — Report of a line down in Enterprise.
1 p.m. — Possible scam/fraud reported in Wallowa.
2:05 p.m. — Report of missing child and dog in Enterprise. Child and dog located.
3:29 p.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
5:19 p.m. — Driving complaint in Enterprise.
5:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
6:11 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Enterprise. Oregon State Police advised.
7:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation for driving uninsured and towed the vehicle.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
8:11 a.m. — Report of deer stuck in a fence in rural Joseph. Call was referred to Oregon State Police.
10:43 a.m. — Property found in rural Joseph.
2:05 p.m. — Harassment report in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — Possible controlled burn in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa — transferred to OSP.
5:42 p.m. — Injured deer in rural Enterprise. OSP requested the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office handle it.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
9:02 a.m. — Scam report in rural Joseph.
12:56 p.m. — Report of loose cow in rural Enterprise, Oregon State Police advised.
5:52 p.m. — Loose horse reported in rural Wallowa.
9:56 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Lostine.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
7:02 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
11:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
8:29 p.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued the following warrant for David Dean Killon, 62, of Beaverton on a charge of failure to appear. Original charges were first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, possession of a burglary tool, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief. Also, failure to appear on original charges of five counts of contempt of court, driving while suspended or revoked and giving false information about liability insurance to a police officer; failure to appear on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, interfering with a peace officer, refusal to take a breath test, seven counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants, failure to drive within a lane, two failure to appear warrants with original charge of driving while suspended or revoked; and four failure to appear warrants on original charges of contempt of court.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
2:55 p.m. — Report of lost dog in Joseph.
6:06 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Joseph
6:21 p.m. — Possile fire reported in rural Enterprise.
6:38 p.m. — Report of traffic complaint in Enterprise.
7:10 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
11:50 a.m. — Request for locked-out assistance in Enterprise. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office assisted the motorist.
12:31 p.m. — Report of domestic dispute in Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. — Domestic dispute report in Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. — Probation violation in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — Resident reported overdue. Resident returned safe.
4:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a citation.
9:23 p.m. — Two dogs reported running at large in rural Joseph.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
8:22 a.m. — Controlled burn in rural Enterprise.
9:58 a.m. — Report of dog complaint.
2:23 p.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Wallowa.
3:02 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise. Information given to Oregon State Police.
3:36 p.m. — Motorist assist in Joseph.
9:42 p.m. — Report of traffic stop in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
11:55 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JAN.10
8:28 a.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in rural Enterprise. Oregon State Police advised.
8:33 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:36 p.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph.
10:02 p.m. — Report of suspicious activity in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
7:42 a.m. — Fire alarm activation in Wallowa.
8:35 a.m. — Request for public assist in rural Wallowa.
9:01 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff Office made a traffic stop and issued a warning for speeding.
10:47 a.m. — Civil complaint in rural Enterprise.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
7:22 a.m. — Report of a controlled burn in Enterprise.
7:49 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Wallowa.
8 a.m. — Report of vehicle slid off the road on Highway 82. Oregon State Police advised.
1:55 pm. — Report of animal complaint in Wallowa.
3:25 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:17 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Lostine.
11:02 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Lostine. Transferred to OSP.
11:41 p.m. — Justine David Miller, 42 of Wallowa , was arrested during a traffic stop in rural Joseph by the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Miller was released to a sober third party.
11:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
2:06 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
6:29 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Joseph.
7:06 p.m. — Report of possible trespass in Enterprise.
7:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office issued a citation on charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license, being uninsured and expired tags.
8 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
8:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
8:18 p.m. — Report of possible underage drinking in Wallowa.
8:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
8:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a citation on charges of driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
9:27 p.m. — Report of possible underage drinking in Wallowa.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
11:57 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
2:56 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop in rural Joseph. Warning issued.
5:10 p.m. — The WCSO initiated a traffic stop in rural Wallowa. Warning issued.
5:38 p.m. — Traffic stop by Enterprise Police Department; warning issued.
6:42 p.m. — Stephen Krieger, 68, of Joseph was arrested by the EPD on charges of DUII and contempt of court. EPD had Krieger’s vehicle towed.
8:45 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:11 p.m. — Agency assist for custody in Enterprise.
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
8 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Wallowa.
8:48 p.m. — Public assist requested in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.