MONDAY, JAN. 23
7:09 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:10 p.m. — Hiker reported lost in the woods in rural Joseph. Search and rescue activated. Hiker rescued and transported to hospital.
1:42 p.m. — Report of injured deer in Enterprise.
6 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
9:16 p.m. — Theft complaint at Wallowa Lake.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
12:49 p.m. — Report of injured deer in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
5:05 p.m. — Report of deer hit by vehicle in rural Enterprise. No injuries to motorist.
10:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
8:37 a.m. — Domestic violence reported in rural Enterprise.
9:38 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
9:44 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Wallowa.
9:52 a.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
4 p.m. — Report of deer hit in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
10:11 a.m. — Noise complaint in rural Lostine.
4:36 p.m. — Harassment reported in Lostine.
11:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued warning.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
12:07 a.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
12:26 a.m. — Van Sickle Brooke Lynn, 42 of Imnaha, was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Suspect was released to a sober third party.
2:29 p.m. — Report of domestic in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.
5:06 p.m. — Road hazard reported near Flora, on Highway 3, milepost 7.
5:25 p.m. — Report of theft from vehicle in Wallowa.
6:51 p.m. — Trespassing complaint issued in Wallowa.
8:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa. the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
9:27 p.m. — Kolby Michael Blaine Mendal, 19, of Wallowa, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering. Mandel was released to a sober third party by the WCSO.
9:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
3:16 p.m. — Steven William Keene, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of contempt of court by the Enterprise Police Department.
3:57 p.m. — Report of illegal hunting in rural Wallowa. Oregon State Police advised.
4:53 p.m. — Transported custody to the Umatilla County Jail by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
9:36 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. WCSO issued warning.
9:42 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. WCSO issued warning.
10:26 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. WCSO issued warning.
10:57 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Imnaha.
SUNDAY JAN. 29
4:19 p.m. — Suspicious circumstance reported in Wallowa.
4:55 p.m. — Jeremy Lee Varble, 37, was arrested on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
5:17 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
6:37 p.m. — An unsecure premise reported in Enterprise.
11:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
