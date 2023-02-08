MONDAY, JAN. 30
8:21 a.m. — Report of a fire alarm in Enterprise.
8:27 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued warning on charges of speeding and no seat belt.
10:51 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, the WCSO issued warning for a charge of speeding.
5:15 p.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for Israel Alvarez-Ponce, 39, of Enterprise on charges of failure to comply with the terms of probation. The original charges include driving under the influence of intoxicants, disorderly conduct in the second degree, refusal to take a breath test and failure to drive within the lane. A traffic complaint was made to the WCSO.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
7:48 a.m. — Report of a civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
3:33 p.m. — Search and Rescue incident in rural Enterprise. Parties rescued.
3:45 p.m. — Report of lost dog in Enterprise.
4:05 P.M. — Stephan Lee Austin, 21, of Enterprise, was arrested by Enterprise Police Department on charges of failure to register as a sex offender,
4:21 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported one male from Enterprise to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
7:31 a.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Wallowa.
10 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
10:19 a.m. — Report of property damage to a stop sign in Joseph.
10:41 a.m. — WCSO transported three males from Enterprise to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:42 p.m. — Holly Christine Black, 38, of Lebanon, Oregon, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of DUII after a traffic stop. Black was released to a sober third party.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
8:37 a.m. — Report of two missing cows in rural Joseph.
11:28 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstance in rural Enterprise.
12:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
2:43 p.m. — Report of electronic scam/fraud in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Report of suspicious activity in rural Enterprise.
3:55 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstance in rural Lostine.
5:45 p.m. — Report of traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
7:37 p.m. — Mark Shawn Gilliland, 47, of Walla Walla, Washington, was arrested on charges of DUII, two counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance — meth (felony), failure to register as a sex offender. He was cited and released during traffic stop by the Enterprise Police Department.
10:08 p.m. — WCSO reported a curfew issue in Wallowa.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
5:21 a.m. — Injured deer reported on Highway 82 in Enterprise.
8:03 a.m. — Fire hazard reported in Joseph.
10:19 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. — A cable line was reported down at Wallowa Lake.
6:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Wallow County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
7:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
1:51 a.m. — A road hazard was reported near Wallowa on Highway 82 at milepost 36-37.
3:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued citations on charges of driving while suspended and having no insurance.
5:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for no registration.
5:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning on a charge of failure to maintain a lane.
5:58 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported on Highway 82 in Minam Canyon.
6:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for having improper lighting.
6:31 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
6:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
6:42 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in rural Wallowa.
8:09 p.m. — Nikolas Ian Felrow, 36, of Molalla, was arrested during a traffic stop by the WCSO on a failure to appear warrant out of Marion County. The original charge was obstructing a police officer. He was cited and released.
9:21 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
11:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning on a charge of failure to maintain a lane.
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
12:41 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
1:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported on the Troy Road.
2:02 p.m. — A complaint of a barking dog in Joseph was received.
3:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
7:50 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:53 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
9 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in rural Joseph.
10:49 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Enterprise.
