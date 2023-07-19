MONDAY, JULY 10
6:12 a.m. — Public safety request at Wallowa Lake.
6:48 a.m. — Report of lost dog in rural Joseph.
12:33 p.m. — Wallowa Fire Department responded to a grass fire in Wallowa.
7:34 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported subject to the Union County Jail in La Grande.
10:11 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Joseph.
11:17 p.m. — Illegal burn reported in Wallowa.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
8:33 a.m. — Horse welfare check requested in Wallowa.
9:12 a.m. — Amie Nicole Coulson, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges for driving under the influence and two counts of reckless endangerment after a traffic crash in Enterprise.
9:19 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
2:35 p.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. — WCSO received a report of a runaway in rural Wallowa.
3:22 p.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
3:36 p.m. — Sean Patrick Wright, 42, of Milwaukee, was arrested on a Clackamas County warrant on charges of contempt on five counts of punitive damages.
8:14 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
11:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
6:27 a.m. — Report of cattle on highway in rural Enterprise.
8:28 a.m. — Report of stolen vehicle in Lostine.
12:58 p.m. — Parking complaint reported in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — Report of illegal fireworks in Joseph.
3:26 p.m. — Otilla Thiel, 58, of Enterprise, was issued a citation for harassment.
3:54 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
4:30 p.m. — Report of stalking in Wallowa.
5:31 p.m. — Andy M. Miranda, 19, of Enterprise, was cited on charges of three counts of criminal mischief.
6:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
7:14 p.m. — Report of lost dog found in Enterprise.
9 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:47 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
7:40 a.m. — Report of cattle on highway in rural Enterprise.
9:40 a.m. — Theft of lost property reported.
11:13 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:43 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
3:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO took no action.
6:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
6:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:30 p.m. — Report of people and dog stranded on a dock at Wallowa Lake, rescued safely by WCSO.
6:37 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle reported in rural Joseph.
6:39 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:50 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine on Highway 82. Oregon State Police advised.
7:48 p.m. —Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:02 p.m. — Lost dog found in rural Enterprise.
11:10 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
12:01 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Wallowa.
1:39 p.m. — Lost keys reported in Enterprise.
1:55 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Enterprise.
2:40 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
3:05 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Enterprise.
3:23 p.m. — Abandoned property reported in Wallowa.
4:50 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:24 p.m. — Wallet found on Main Street in Joseph.
8:10 p.m. — Report of road hazard; deer struck on Highway 82, milepost 62.
8:41 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
8:47 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
8:55 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
9:16 p.m. — Report of domestic violence in Enterprise.
10:49 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
11:23 p.m. — WCSO requested courtesy patrol in Wallowa.
11:33 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
2:10 p.m. — Lost brown/black terrier mix dog in Enterprise. Dog reunited with owner.
3:10 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Wallowa.
3:48 p.m. — OSP respond to road hazard in Enterprise.
7:04 p.m. — Minor in possession of alcohol in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
8:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
8:59 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
10:29 p.m. — Possible intoxicated boater reported at Wallowa Lake.
10:43 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
10:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:23 p.m. —At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
11:43 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Joseph.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
1:47 p.m. — Motorist assistance requested in Wallowa.
6:18 p.m. — Dean Michael Duquette, 60, of Enterprise was arrested on charges of contempt of court by EPD and transported to the Union County Jail.
6:39 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to the Union County Jail.
9:13 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Joseph.
10:22 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
11:40 p.m. — Lost firearm reported in Hells Canyon.
11:44 p.m. — WCSO requested extra patrol in Wallowa.
