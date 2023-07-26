MONDAY, JULY 17
8:16 a.m. — A traffic crash reported on Highway 82 at milepost 82.5.
12:14 p.m. — A traffic complaint reported in Joseph.
12:28 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
1:14 p.m. — Report of found bike in Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Oregon State Police on a welfare check request in Enterprise.
3:22 p.m. — Report of wallet found in rural Imnaha.
4:18 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
4:36 p.m. — Death investigation in rural Joseph.
6:22 p.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
9:07 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
11:41 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
11:48 a.m. — Trespass reported in rural Lostine.
1:09 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Joseph. Oregon Department of Transportation advised of siding along the roadway.
1:32 p.m. — A traffic complaint in Enterprise.
2:52 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:46 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Lostine.
3:53 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY JULY 19
7:51 a.m. — Theft complaint in Joseph.
8:48 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
9:33 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
9:39 a.m. — Lost items reported at Wallowa Lake Marina.
10:28 a.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
1:42 p.m. — Scam/fraud complaint in Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. — Report of missing person in rural Enterprise.
5:27 p.m. — Controlled burn reported in Joseph.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
9:29 a.m. — Traffic crash reported on Highway 3.
10 a.m. — Lost dog reported in Joseph.
1:07 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for failure to yield.
2 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — Scam/fraud complaint in Joseph.
2:57 p.m. — Report of injured calves in rural Wallowa.
4:39 p.m. — Attempt to locate reckless driver in Joseph.
5:12 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
6:59 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
8:48 p.m. — Report of loose cows on Highway 82 near Minam.
8:51 p.m. — Report of loose cows in rural Enterprise.
8:52 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
10:14 p.m. — Courtesy patrol requested in Wallowa by WCSO.
11:11 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
FRIDAY JULY 21
10:15 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
12:37 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in Wallowa.
1:56 p.m. — Skylar Ray Easley, 35, of Enterprise, was taken into custody on charges of probation violation by WCSO and transported to the Union County Jail.
3:17 p.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
4:15 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
5:15 p.m. — Report of struck cow on Highway 3 between milepost 25 and 27.
5:47 p.m. — Boating accident reported on the Snake River.
6:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
7:38 p.m. — At traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
8:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
8:15 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD cited and impounded a vehicle.
9:22 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
10 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:22 p.m. — WCSO requested extra patrol in Wallowa.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
8:26 a.m. — Report of internet scam in Joseph.
12:25 p.m. — Report of dog bite in rural Joseph.
12:30 p.m. — Dog found in Enterprise.
1:23 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
1:57 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
2:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued three warnings.
2:09 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:26 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no front plates.
2:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
2:55 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
3:20 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for obstructed view.
3:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving and cellphone use.
3:58 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
4:05 p.m. — Report of stalking-order violation in Wallowa.
4:07 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to wear seat belt.
4:08 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding and no operator’s license.
4:13 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for driving while suspended and warning for no seat belt.
4:49 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:01 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:05 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, subject cited for driving while suspended violation.
5:09 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for cellphone use.
5:15 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:47 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:08 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
6:19 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
6:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:28 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation and two warnings.
6:30 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
7:09 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for cellphone use.
7:11 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for driving while suspended and warning for no seat belt.
7:44 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:23 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:39 p.m. — At traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
9:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for unreadable license plate.
9:06 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued three warnings.
9:17 p.m. — Report of suspicious person at Wallowa Lake.
9:30 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
9:44 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
9:45 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
9:50 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no seat belt.
10:19 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:20 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11 p.m. — Fire reported at Wallowa Lake.
11:38 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
12:07 a.m. — At traffic stop at Wallowa Lake, WCSO issued a warning.
2:03 a.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
9:47 a.m. — Request for public assistance on the lake.
2:09 p.m. — Attempt to locate possible impaired driver.
2:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
2:43 p.m. — EPD assisted OSP at a traffic stop.
2:56 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:54 p.m. — Assault reported in Joseph.
4:46 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
6:18 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Joseph.
7:29 p.m. — Loose cows reported on Highway 3 milepost 16 and 17.
8:06 p.m. — A 58-year-old Joseph woman was arrested by WCSO on charges for two counts of DUII. Subject cited and released to a sober third party.
8:38 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Joseph.
