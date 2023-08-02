MONDAY, JULY 24
12:31 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
6:01 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
10:22 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office taking information regarding a hit-and-run accident.
11:37 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
11:43 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
Noon — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Imnaha.
4:09 p.m. — Burglary reported in rural Wallowa.
4:27 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
6:48 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
7:51 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
8:02 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device.
8:09 a.m. — Report of a vehicle left in the roadway in rural Enterprise.
8:28 a.m. — Report of wallet found in rural Joseph.
9 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
10:12 a.m. — Request of a home visit in rural Wallowa.
10:30 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
11:04 a.m. — Death investigation in Wallowa.
6:04 p.m. — Report of injured bird in rural Joseph.
7:32 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:17 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
WEDNESDAY JULY 26
5:04 a.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
7:31 a.m. — Report of loose cows in rural Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
8:50 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in rural Wallowa.
9:48 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in Wallowa.
9:57 a.m. — Report of lost husky/Akita black and white with blue collar and orange tags on Ski Run Road in Joseph.
10:58 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
12:08 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. — Animal locked in vehicle reported at Wallowa Lake State Park.
1:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
1:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
1:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:52 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
2:08 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
2:28 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
3:12 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:53 p.m. — Motorist assistant requested in rural Enterprise.
4:27 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
4:37 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
4:55 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for no insurance, vehicle impounded.
5:18 p.m. — A traffic complaint reported on Highway 82 milepost 55.
5:48 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:58 p.m. — Domestic violence reported in Enterprise.
7:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:46 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
8:27 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:48 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
9:58 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
10:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:43 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
11:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
12:05 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
4:45 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
8:14 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
10:33 a.m. — Motorist requested assistance in rural Wallowa.
1:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
2:29 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
4:12 p.m. — Traffic crash in Enterprise.
5:59 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
6:26 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:28 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
6:42 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
6:57 p.m. — Stalking reported in Wallowa.
7:06 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
7:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:50 p.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
7:57 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for driving while revoked and vehicle was towed.
8:18 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
9:02 p.m. — Loose cows reported in Enterprise.
10:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for no endorsement.
11:52 p.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
FRIDAY JULY 28
6:15 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
8:38 a.m. — Traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
9:15 a.m. — Lost keys reported in Joseph.
9:24 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
10:37 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Joseph.
10:55 a.m. — Lost cellphone reported in Enterprise.
11:18 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer accident in rural Wallowa.
2:24 p.m. — Report of lost child in Wallowa Lake; child found safe.
2:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
3:04 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:13 p.m. — Public assistance requested at the foot of Wallowa Lake.
3:23 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
3:31 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
4:35 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
4:53 p.m. — Lost wallet reported at the end of Wallowa Lake.
3:49 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
5:20 p.m. — Cellphone reported lost in Joseph.
5:32 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:42 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
6:09 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no plates.
6:17 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
6:20 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
6:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:40 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
6:44 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:50 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:51 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:53 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
8:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for failure to maintain lane and expired tags.
8:16 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding and failure to carry and present documents.
8:26 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
8:38 p.m. — Burning complaint at the end of Wallowa Lake.
8:59 p.m. — Report of hit deer on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
9:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device.
9:36 p.m. — Attempt to located possible impaired driver.
9:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
9:56 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:59 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
10:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey traffic control device.
10:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for no insurance, vehicle impounded.
10:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:38 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Joseph.
11:47 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for obstructed plates.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
12:04 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
12:14 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
8:50 a.m. — Road hazard reported at Wallowa Lake.
11:19 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:29 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
12:53 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Wallowa Lake.
1:06 p.m. — Disturbance reported at Wallowa Lake.
1:08 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
1:25 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
1:58 p.m. — Vehicle vs. cow accident reported in the Chesnimnus Unit.
3:40 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
3:44 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:51 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
3:54 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:58 p.m. — Oregon State Police notified of duck stuck in fishing line at Marr Pond.
4 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings for failure for seat belts.
4:11 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
4:31 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to display license, failure to carry and present and no seat belt.
5:14 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
5:53 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:12 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
6:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:38 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:36 a.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Wallowa.
6:53 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
6:54 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:10 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
7:21 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding
8:23 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in rural Enterprise.
8:31 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:49 p.m. — Report of loose horse in Lostine.
9:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:28 p.m. — Report of disturbance at rodeo grandstand.
9:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, EPD issued a warning.
9:46 p.m. — Disturbance reported at Chief Joseph Days Rodeo grounds.
9:51 p.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
10:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
10:07 a.m. — Report of harassment in Joseph.
10:15 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey traffic control device.
10:31 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
10:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:39 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey traffic control device.
10:41 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:46 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:50 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:59 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device.
11:17 p.m. — Parking complaint in Joseph.
11:30 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run with property damage reported in Joseph.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
2:33 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
7:31 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. — Death investigation in Joseph.
10:49 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
2:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:48 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph.
4:49 p.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
5:38 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:50 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
10:51 p.m. — WCSO request courtesy patrol in Wallowa.
