MONDAY, JULY 3
8:10 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
9:39 a.m. — Online harassment reported in Wallowa.
10:02 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Wallowa.
2:45 p.m. — Animal complaint reported in Enterprise.
3:36 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
4:16 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of harassment from Georgia.
4:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in rural Wallowa.
5:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to display license plate.
7:30 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
8:32 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
8:40 p.m. — Animal complaint reported in Lostine.
9:38 p.m. — Motor-vehicle accident reported in rural Enterprise.
10:13 p.m. — Report of dog in the middle of the road in rural Joseph.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
8:36 a.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Lostine.
9:23 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
1:19 p.m. — Report of brush fire in rural Wallowa.
2:05 p.m. — Report of house fire in Troy.
4:30 p.m. — Found property reported in rural Joseph.
6:20 p.m. — Report of false commercial security alarm in Enterprise.
9:31 p.m. — Extra patrol request at foot of lake.
9:37 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Wallowa.
9:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:07 p.m. — Report of disabled boat on Wallowa Lake.
10:24 p.m. — Fireworks complaint in Wallowa.
11:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
WEDNESDAY JULY 5
8:22 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
8:39 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:42 a.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Enterprise.
10:50 a.m. — Lost fishing rod reported at Minam Campground.
11:12 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a citation.
3:59 p.m. — Burglary complaint in Joseph.
4:26 p.m. — Possible hazard reported at Wallowa Lake.
5:02 p.m. — WCSO transported subject to the Union County Jail.
8 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. — Trespass reported in rural Wallowa.
9:18 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Lostine.
10:06 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
7:21 a.m. — Fire alarm activation in rural Joseph.
8:04 a.m. — Overnight criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
9:07 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Wallowa.
10:11 a.m. — Theft of service reported in Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
11:20 a.m. — Lost property reported at Wallowa Lake State Park area.
2:54 p.m. — Home visit requested in Enterprise.
6:34 p.m. — Joseph Nehemiah Eckel, 42, of Wallowa, was arrested by Baker County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County Community Corrections charges of probation violation. Original charges were possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. Subject was transported to Union County Jail.
9:22 p.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82, milepost 57.
9:50 p.m. — Fireworks complaint in rural Joseph.
10:36 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:32 p.m. — Report of search-and-rescue incident at Mirror Lake in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
12:59 a.m. — Mental health assistance requested in Lostine.
9:41 a.m. — Animal complaint reported in rural Wallowa.
10:15 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
1:07 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
1:34 p.m. — Mental health assistance requested in Enterprise.
2:28 p.m. — Loose horse reported in rural Wallowa.
4:01 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Wallowa.
4:13 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
4:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding and one warning.
6:05 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
6:34 p.m. — Motorist request assistance in rural Wallowa.
7:47 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:14 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Lostine.
10:23 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
10:36 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
12:12 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Lostine.
1:50 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding and expired registration.
2:37 p.m. — Report of loose dogs in Enterprise.
5:34 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Wallowa.
6:05 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued two warnings.
8:11 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:39 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
9:38 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
10:01 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
10:47 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
11:39 p.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82, milepost 64.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
12:23 a.m. — WCSO request for extra patrol in Wallowa.
8:40 a.m. — Barking-dog complaint reported in Wallowa.
12:51 p.m. — Dog at large reported in rural Joseph.
12:55 p.m. — Argument reported in Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. — Menacing reported in Enterprise.
6:27 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
6:52 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued two citations.
7:20 p.m. — Lost dog reported on the Imnaha Highway, later found by owner.
8:25 p.m. — Courtesy patrol request in Wallowa by WCSO.
8:37 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident reported on the Imnaha Highway at Salt Creek turnout.
9:17 p.m. — Struck deer reported on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Joseph.
9:04 p.m. — Burglary reported in the Promise Ridge /Sick Foot area north of Wallowa.
10:48 p.m. — Report of barking/distressed dog in Wallowa.
