SUNDAY, JULY 30
2:33 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
7:31 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. — Death investigation in Joseph.
10:49 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
2:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
3:48 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph.
4:49 p.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
5:38 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:50 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
10:51 p.m. — WCSO request courtesy patrol in Wallowa.
MONDAY, JULY 31
4:27 a.m. — Injured deer reported in Joseph.
6:10 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Joseph.
6:34 a.m. — WCSO deputy responded to report of crash involving utility telephone line.
9:07 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
10:13 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
12:37 p.m. — Report of trespassing in Wallowa.
1:32 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Lostine.
2:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
2:13 p.m. — Report of trespassing in Enterprise.
2:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
2:28 p.m. — A 49-year-old Lostine woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Subject was cited and released to a sober third party.
2:33 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
2:58 p.m. — Lost dog reported in Enterprise.
5:06 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. — Large fire reported in rural Wallowa.
5:30 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Wallowa.
6:19 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
2:19 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Joseph.
8:39 a.m. — Restraining order served in Enterprise.
9:44 a.m. — Distress signal received from rural Imnaha.
11:21 a.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device.
2:59 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
3:09 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in rural Joseph.
3:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
4:39 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
8:55 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 2
7:54 a.m. — Report of struck deer in Joseph.
8:29 a.m. — Loose horse reported in rural Joseph.
9:54 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Wallowa.
10:35 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic-control device.
11:29 a.m. — Dog complaint in Joseph.
12:33 p.m. — Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. — Animal abuse reported in Joseph.
1:15 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
1:41 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
1:46 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Wallowa.
2:30 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding and warning for registration.
2:47 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
2:11 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued two warnings.
4:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Wallowa.
8 p.m. — Bracelet found at the foot of Wallowa Lake. Returned to owner.
9:14 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Joseph.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
9:44 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
10:21 a.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for distracted driving and three warnings.
11:31 a.m. — Melinda Dawn Sherod, 48, of Joseph, was arrested on charges on possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and transported to Union County Jail.
12:29 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:19 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
1:31 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:02 p.m. — EPD recovered reported lost property.
4:17 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Wallowa Lake.
4:56 p.m. — A traffic crash reported on Highway 82, Oregon State Police, WCSO, U.S. Forest Service, Enterprise Ambulance, Wallowa Fire Department and Life Flight responded. Incident involved one motorcycle with two riders; one rider was taken to Wallowa Memorial Hospital; the other was taken from the scene via Life Flight.
6:27 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no seat belts.
6:34 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no seat belts.
6:49 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for driving uninsured.
6:53 p.m. — Report of trespassing in Joseph.
8:23 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
9:37 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
FRIDAY AUG. 4
3:13 a.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
11:15 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
12:12 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Wallowa.
2:10 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
2:15 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
2:31 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
2:53 p.m. — Found keys reported in Enterprise.
2:57 p.m. — At traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
6:10 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:25 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:17 p.m. — Animal complaint reported in Joseph.
7:19 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Wallowa.
7:55 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
7:57 p.m. — Domestic violence reported in Wallowa.
8:19 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported at Wallowa Lake.
9:37 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
10:43 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:32 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:16 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for faulty headlights.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
12:27 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:08 a.m. — Lost phone reported in Enterprise.
10:25 a.m. — Loose horse reported on highway on Lostine.
11:20 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Joseph.
11:47 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
3:13 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for cellphone use.
4:56 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
5:46 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:35 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:48 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
7:23 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:44 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:21 p.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
9:22 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:38 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:50 p.m. — Motorist assistance requested in rural Lostine.
10:54 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:52 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
2:05 a.m. — At traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
7:01 a.m. — Burglary reported in Wallowa.
1:33 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:31 p.m. — Border collie dog found in rural Enterprise. Returned to owner.
6:12 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
