MONDAY, JUNE 12
6:58 a.m. — Report of two steers in rural Enterprise, unknown owners.
9:42 a.m. — Aggressive deer reported in Joseph.
10:15 a.m. — Lost or stolen property reported in Joseph.
11:37 a.m. — Fraud reported in rural Joseph.
12:55 p.m. — Home visit requested in Enterprise.
1:25 p.m. — Neighborhood dispute reported in Lostine.
1:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
2:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
3:16 p.m. — Scam reported in rural Wallowa.
3:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
5:07 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
5:09 p.m. — Parking complaint reported at the foot of Wallowa Lake.
5:29 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — Loose horses reported on Imnaha highway.
9:05 p.m. — Motor-vehicle accident reported on Highway 82, milepost 67.5.
10:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
8:55 a.m. — Camping complaint reported at the foot of Wallowa Lake.
9:03 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
9:34 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
10:40 a.m. — WCSO report of missing dog found.
11:31 a.m. — Identity theft reported in Wallowa.
5:10 p.m. — Harassment reported in rural Enterprise.
5:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:43 p.m. — Report of an abandoned vehicle towed.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
6:05 a.m. — WCSO reported a search-and-rescue incident.
8:12 a.m. — Report of lost dog on the Imnaha Highway 1 mile outside of Joseph.
8:44 a.m. — Fire reported in Enterprise.
8:48 a.m. — Report of a deer struck on Highway 82 milepost 67.
12:15 p.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82 at Whiskey Creek Road.
12:54 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Enterprise.
2:21 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Wallowa.
2:36 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
3:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, a citation was issued by EPD.
3:54 p.m. — Report of possible animal neglect in rural Joseph.
3:59 p.m. — Traffic crash reported in rural Wallowa.
4:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
5:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
6:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:43 p.m. — Loose pigs reported in rural Lostine.
7:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:16 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
7:25 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
8:08 p.m. — Hit deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
8:37 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
10:25 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
11:40 a.m. — Repossessed vehicle reported in Wallowa.
12:01 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:53 p.m. — Possible missing person reported in Enterprise.
4:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
5:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
1:42 p.m. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife requested assistance from WCSO.
2:10 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
2:25 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
4:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
5:39 p.m. — Attempt to locate reckless driver in rural Joseph.
5:52 p.m. — Attempt to locate vehicle.
6:09 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for seat belt.
7:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
7:55 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
8:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:12 p.m. — Dean Michael Duqeutte, 59, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on seven counts of contempt-of-court charges.
8:21 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Lostine.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
12:36 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
3:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for distracted driving.
3:35 p.m. — Request for lift assistance reported in Joseph.
3:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
4:52 p.m. — Attempt to locate an intoxicated driver in Enterprise.
7:32 p.m. — Loose cow reported in rural Enterprise.
8:01 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
8:49 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
9 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
9:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
11:45 p.m. — Loose horses and mules reported on Highway 82, milepost 51.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
9:23 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident with property damage reported in rural Lostine.
12:35 p.m. — Subject arrested by OSP transported by WCSO to Umatilla County Jail.
10:37 p.m. — Hit deer reported in rural Joseph.
3:35 p.m. — Request for lift assistance reported in Joseph
5:58 p.m. — Traffic hazard reported in Enterprise.
6:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.