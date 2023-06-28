MONDAY, JUNE 19
8:25 a.m. — Suspicious activity reported in Wallowa.
3:18 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Wallowa.
5:24 p.m. — Loose dog reported in Lostine.
5:58 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
8:41 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a traffic crash on Highway 82, milepost 35.
9:41 a.m. — Trespassing reported in Imnaha.
10:02 a.m. — Aggressive doe reported in Joseph.
10:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:46 a.m. — Jammie Ann Henhart, 34, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of probation violation and transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:09 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for speeding.
11:18 a.m. — Nicholas Leroy Tanzey, 50, of Wallowa, was arrested on charges of probation violation and released.
12:33 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported a person in custody to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:52 p.m. — Michael Clair Valler, 26, of Kennewick, Washington, turned himself into the Umatilla County Jail on a Wallowa County Circuit Court Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of DUII.
4:42 p.m. — Animal abuse reported in Wallowa.
5:31 p.m. — Menacing reported in Wallowa.
7:48 p.m. — Report of lost dog in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
10:15 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
10:38 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
12:13 p.m. — Dog locked in vehicle in Enterprise.
1:09 p.m. — Report of overdue hikers in rural Lostine.
1:14 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
2:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:28 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident on Highway 82 reported in Wallowa.
6:56 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:29 p.m. — Hit deer reported in rural Enterprise.
8:56 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Wallowa.
9:55 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
10:24 p.m. — Theft complaint in Joseph.
10:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
7:59 a.m. — Report of animal neglect in Joseph.
8:06 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
8:13 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
9:11 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:40 a.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
1:46 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
2:56 p.m. — Loose dog in Joseph.
4:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:59 p.m. — Dog-bite incident reported in Joseph.
3:01 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Wallowa County.
3:36 p.m. — Report of an impaired driver on Highway 82 in Wallowa Canyon, OSP dispatched from Minam.
4:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
7:47 a.m. — Motor-vehicle accident reported in Wallowa.
8:10 a.m. — Theft complaint reported in Enterprise.
9:07 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
9:36 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:01 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:21 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Wallowa.
10:37 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
11:02 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
11:29 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation.
3:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise. WCSO issued a warning.
4:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise EPD issued a citation for no insurance.
6:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
8:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:14 p.m. — Found horse in Wallowa.
9:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa Lake, WCSO issued a warning.
10:31 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
10:11 p.m. — Suspicious person reported on the docks at the marina at Wallowa Lake.
11:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Wallowa Lake.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
11:33 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
12:47 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
12:58 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
4:24 p.m. — Graffiti reported in Enterprise.
6:22 p.m. — Possible burglary reported in rural Enterprise.
6:43 p.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.
10:47 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
12:39 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph. WCSO issued a warning.
8:42 p.m. — Jeremy Kyle Malte was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County felony warrant on three charges of first-degree burglary and three charges of first-degree felon in possession of a firearm. Subject is being held at the Union County Jail.
12:35 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
3:35 p.m. — Parking complaint reported in Joseph.
4:14 p.m. — Report of reckless driving on Highway 3.
5:53 p.m. — Motor assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
8:14 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise. WCSO issued a warning.
8:26 p.m. — Death investigation reported in rural Enterprise.
11:52 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Lostine.
