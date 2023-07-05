MONDAY, JUNE 26
8:47 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued three warnings.
12:43 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
11:13 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
8:18 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
9:34 a.m. — Suspicious activity reported in Wallowa.
10:37 a.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
12:34 p.m. — Animal welfare check in rural Joseph.
3:13 p.m. — Collie found in rural Joseph.
1:28 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
3:41 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
4:03 p.m. — Animal complaint reported in rural Joseph.
6:21 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:15 p.m. — Loose cow reported in rural Joseph.
8:36 p.m. — Brianna Kay Black, 24, of La Grande was arrested by EPD on warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft, forgery, possession of burglary tools and second-degree trespassing.
11:40 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
1:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, Oregon State Police issued a warning.
6:25 p.m. — EPD responded to disturbance reported in Enterprise.
6:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:55 p.m. — Trespassing reported in Joseph.
7:52 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:06 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:59 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
7:28 a.m. — OSP was advised of a motorist needing assistance in rural Wallowa.
9:20 a.m. — WCSO requested extra patrol in rural Wallowa.
10:54 a.m. — Trespassing reported in Wallowa.
11:43 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
1:39 p.m. — Boat inspection requested in Joseph.
2:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
2:14 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash reported in Enterprise.
6:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
6:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
9:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
10:25 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
11:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
11:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
11:40 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
7:10 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Lostine.
9:04 p.m. — Complaint of barking dog in Joseph.
12:38 p.m. — Dog found in Imnaha.
12:42 p.m. — Report of camping equipment stolen in rural Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. — Report of wallet found in Joseph.
4:35 p.m. — Trespassing reported in rural Lostine.
4:56 p.m. — Ian Tavin Hurley was arrested by WCSO on charges of probation violation. Original charge was larceny. The subject was transported to the Union County Jail.
5:33 p.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
6:41 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued three warnings.
6:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
6:58 p.m. — Overdue hiker reported in Troy area.
7:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop at Wallowa Lake, WCSO issued a warning for insufficient lights.
9:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop at Wallowa Lake, WCSO issued a warning.
10:40 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:17 p.m. — Alex Rivera, 45, of Hermiston, was arrested by WCSO on charges of felony warrant for charges of failure to appear. Original charges was identity theft. Subject transported to the Union County Jail.
11:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
9:43 a.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
10:09 a.m. — Disorderly conduct reported in Enterprise.
11:37 a.m. — Smoke reported on Millers Ridge.
2:17 p.m. — Loose horse and mule reported in Lostine.
2:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:01 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. — Report of tractor fire in rural Enterprise.
5:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
6:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation.
6:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:22 p.m. —Agency requested drug recognition evaluators in Enterprise.
9:34 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported on Allen Canyon Loop Road.
9:43 p.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
9:53 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
9:58 p.m. — At traffic stop Lori Jeanne, 50, of Wallowa, was arrested by WCSO on charges of DUII and resisting arrest. Subject was transported to the Union County Jail.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
12:51 p.m. — Overdue hiker reported in Wallowa County.
3:01 p.m. — OSP attempting to locate reckless driver on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
9:01 p.m. — Disturbance reported at Wallowa Lake State Park.
11:47 p.m. — Report of loose bison on Highway 3 milepost 36.
