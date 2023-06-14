MONDAY, JUNE 5
9:25 a.m. — Report of vicious dog at large in Enterprise.
4:17 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department impounded a vehicle for no insurance.
6:07 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
7:11 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
8:31 p.m. — Dog complaint reported in Enterprise.
8:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
9:32 a.m. — Dog complaint reported in Enterprise.
11:06 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
12:25 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
5:31 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
6 p.m. — Report of hit-and-run accident in Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. — Lost dog reported in rural Joseph.
8:14 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
8:31 p.m. — Report of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 7
7:43 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
7:50 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
8:43 a.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
11:57 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Wallowa.
1:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:26 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:06 p.m. — Thief complaint reported in Enterprise.
4:02 p.m. — Lost key reported in Joseph.
4:17 p.m. — Trespassing reported in rural Joseph.
5:46 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
6:42 p.m. — Missing cat reported in Enterprise.
9:49 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
9:50 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
11:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
8:59 a.m. — Dog reported as a public nuisance in Lostine.
12:04 p.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
3:56 p.m. — Thief reported in rural Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
8:46 p.m. — Deer reported struck on Wallowa Lake Highway 82, milepost 2.5.
9:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
9:37 p.m. — Public assistance requested at Wallowa Lake.
10:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Imnaha.
10:53 p.m. — Report of older brindle French bulldog found in Joseph, no collar.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
9:32 a.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
6:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:57 p.m. — Loose calves reported on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
6:31 p.m. — Traffic crash reported in Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, EPD issued a citation.
7:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:32 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
10:30 a.m. — Small black Maltipoo dog lost in rural Enterprise.
11:12 a.m. — Suspicious vehicles reported in rural Imnaha.
1:29 p.m. — A male black dog with red collar found on Highway 82, by Dobbins Road.
3:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
4:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
5:28 p.m.— at a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
5:29 p.m.— Dog barking complaint reported in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
6:59 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
9:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD towed vehicle for no insurance and DWS violations.
10:16 p.m. — Suspicious persons reported at Wallowa Lake.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
8:42 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Lostine.
9:47 a.m. — Small brown/black dog found in Enterprise.
1:05 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
2:20 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise
3:22 p.m. — Unattended vehicle at fuel pumps a Grain Growers
4 p.m. — WCSO initiated a traffic stop in rural Joseph.
5:30 p.m. — Search and rescue activated at Wallowa Lake.
6:16 p.m. — Report of lost wallet turned into justice center from Enterprise City Park.
8:08 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
10:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for driver uninsured and driving while suspended violations.
11:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
