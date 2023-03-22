MONDAY, MARCH 13
12:06 p.m. — Report of gun theft from vehicle in Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Request for assistance in Wallowa.
5:10 p.m. — Report of loose horse in Wallowa.
5:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
6:14 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
6:34 p.m. — Motorist requested assistance in Enterprise.
6:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
7:39 p.m. — Request for assistance in Wallowa.
11:55 p.m. — Motorist requested assistance in Flora/Troy area.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
12:31 p.m. — Motorist requested assistance in Flora.
12:58 p.m. — Report of domestic disturbance in Wallowa.
1:20 p.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.
2:08 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD towed the vehicle for a driving while suspended violation.
4:35 p.m. — Report of possible crime committed in Wallowa a year ago.
5:10 p.m. — Report of loose horse in Wallowa.
7:11 p.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
7:36 p.m. — Request of welfare check in Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
7:37 a.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
8:12 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:19 a.m. — Report of burglary alarm in Joseph.
11:26 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in the roadway in rural Enterprise.
11:30 a.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
1:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, Wallowa County sheriff’s deputy issued warning.
3:31 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
1:39 p.m. — Extra patrol requested in Wallowa.
2:31 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — At a traffic complaint in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
3:15 p.m. — At a traffic complaint in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:31 p.m. — Request for assistance in rural Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise, assisted by WCSO.
THURSDAY, March 16
7:39 a.m. — Thomas Carleton Hanks, 63, of Coos Bay, was arrested on charges from a felony warrant for failure to appear at Coos Bay Circuit Court. Original charges were purchasing sex with a minor, first offense, and commercial sexual solicitation.
10:24 a.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Lostine.
11:16 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
3:42 p.m. — Report of dog bite in Wallowa.
6:58 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
8:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning
9:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
FRIDAY, March 17
9:09 a.m. — Deer complaint in rural Joseph. Referred to OSP and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
9:52 a.m. — Commercial alarm in Enterprise. WCSO responded.
11:22 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
11:27 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
2:18 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Joseph, Referred to OSP.
2:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa , WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:37 p.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in Joseph.
4:35 p.m. — Report of scam or fraud in Enterprise.
7:44 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Joseph.
9:14 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
9:28 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise; WCSO responded.
10:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
11:10 p.m. — Traffic stop by EPD in rural Umatilla County.
11:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, March 18
2:25 p.m. — Report of missing person in Enterprise. Located.
7:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
7:59 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
8:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
9:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
9:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO assisted.
9:09 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued warning.
9:52 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Enterprise.
10:35 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
SUNDAY, March 19
11:44 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Joseph Canyon Viewpoint.
1:07 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in Enterprise.
3:22 p.m. — Report of stolen vehicle in Enterprise.
5:04 p.m. — Report of dog at large in Joseph.
6:23 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
6:26 p.m. — Report of three loose horses on Hurricane Creek Road and Farmers Lane.
8:20 p.m. — Report of loose dog in rural Enterprise.
