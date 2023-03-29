MONDAY, MARCH 20
12:28 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
8:42 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:34 p.m. — Report of suspicious activity in rural Enterprise.
5:38 p.m. — Report of a burglary in Imnaha.
7:27 p.m. — Report of domestic dispute in Joseph.
8:45 p.m. — Steven William Keene, 42, was arrested after a traffic stop by the Enterprise Police Department on two charges under a felony warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person. Subject posted bail and was released.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
9:42 a.m. — Report of a structure fire in Joseph.
10 a.m. — Theft report in Enterprise.
10:11 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
3:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for illegal U-turn and failure to drive safely.
4:09 p.m. — WCSO transported prisoner to court.
7:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
10:11 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in rural Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
12:01 a.m. — Report of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 82 east of Lostine.
6:49 a.m. — Agency assistance in rural Joseph.
6:54 a.m.— Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise; WCSO responded.
11:18 a.m. — Report of harassment in Wallowa.
11:45 a.m. — Report of possible fraud/scam in Joseph.
11:58 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
4:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
8:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued a warning.
8:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
7:48 a.m. — Report of lost keys in Enterprise.
8:07 a.m. — Report of a no-contact release agreement violation in Enterprise.
10:06 a.m. — Report of motorist assistance in rural Enterprise.
10:21 a.m. — Report of lost wallet in Enterprise.
11:26 a.m. — Report of scan/fraud in Joseph.
11:38 a.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
12:35 p.m. — Report of traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
9:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
12:35 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
2:37 p.m. — Report of public assistance in rural Joseph.
2:38 p.m. — Report of home visit in rural Joseph.
3:07 p.m. — Kristal Dawn Jenkins, 44, was arrested on charges of contempt of court; EPD transported Jenkins to the Umatilla County jail.
3:31 p.m. — Christina Renae Esqulvel, 60, of La Grande, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy of a felony.
3:49 p.m. — Robert Alan Esquivel, 68, of La Grande, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy of a felony and attempted delivery of a controlled substance/methadone within 1,000 feet of a school.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
3:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
4:42 p.m. — Pauline Rose Vandever, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4:37 p.m. — Report of found property in rural Joseph.
5:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
6:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
10:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
8:03 a.m. — Report of dogs running loose in rural Lostine. Two dogs, both appeared to be Labrador retrievers; one is pale gold and the other brindle, wearing green collars and friendly.
1:01 p.m. — Dog complaint reported in Joseph.
3:57 p.m. — Dog complaint reported in Enterprise.
4:26 p.m. — Animal complaint reported in Joseph.
4:55 p.m. — Mike’s Garage responded and assisted a motorist in rural Joseph, towed vehicle out of deep snow.
5:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a citation.
11:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
4 a.m. — Report of a fire alarm and smoke at the Alpine House in Joseph.
11:35 a.m. — Report of welfare check request in Wallowa.
11:42 a.m. — Report of possible violation of release agreement in Imnaha.
6:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
6: 55 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO towed a vehicle for expired insurance and driving while suspended.
9:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued warning.
