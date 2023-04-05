MONDAY, MARCH 27
3:50 p.m. — Report of a traffic complaint in Wallowa; the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for following too close.
4 p.m. — A report of hit-and-run accident in Safeway parking lot.
8:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
9:03 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic-control device.
9:15 a.m. — Report of a phone found in Wallowa.
1:19 p.m. — Request of a welfare check.
4:05 p.m. — A report of dog at large in Troy.
4:06 p.m. — Report of a fraud in Wallowa.
5:18 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
5:53 a.m. — Request for public assistance in Imnaha.
9:20 a.m. — Report of residential alarm in Wallowa.
10:55 a.m. — A request for assistance by other agency in Enterprise.
10:58 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa.
6:35 p.m. — A report of a violation of a no-contact order in Wallowa.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
10 a.m. — Report of a business alarm in Joseph.
1:22 p.m. — Request for public assistance in rural Joseph.
5:52 p.m. — EPD issued a warning in Enterprise.
6:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
4:23 p.m. — Report of a loose animal in rural Lostine.
12.26 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:28 a.m. — Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
1:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
2:14 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
3:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:26 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
3:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
4:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning
4:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
5:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD towed a vehicle for no insurance and cited driver for same.
6:34 p.m. — Report of a trapped animal in Enterprise.
7 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
7:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a warning
8:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
8:12 p.m. — Report of a traffic complaint on Highway 82.
8:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning
8:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:49 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
10:42 p.m. — Complaint of a theft in rural Wallowa.
11:15 p.m. — Report of possible violation of a restraning order in Enterprise.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
8:05 a.m. — Report of found phone in rural Enterprise.
2:35 p.m. — Report of threats complaint in Enterprise.
8 a.m. — David Russell Nickel, 27 of Enterprise, was arrested on charges DUII by EPD.
8:38 p.m. — Report of disturbance in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. — William Benjamin Maplethorpe, 43, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of DUII and released to a sober third party.
4:30 p.m. — Report of lost dog in Enterprise; dog was found.
5:09 p.m. — Report of disturbance in rural Enterprise.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
12:48 a.m. — Report of icy and slick road in Enterprise.
6:46 a.m. — Report of deer stuck in fence in Enterprise.
4:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
9:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
