MONDAY, MARCH 6
4:50 p.m. — Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
11:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued warning for failure to signal.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
2:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane and expired registration.
3:51 p.m. — Animal complaint reported in Joseph.
4:07 p.m. — Report of possible identity theft in Wallowa.
5:21 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for unsafe passing.
5:51 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
8:08 A.M. — Report of possible violation of Department of Human Services no-contact agreement. Verbal trespass.
11:04 a.m. — Report of a dog struck and killed on the road in rural Joseph. WCSO provided extra patrol in the area.
11:49 p.m. — Extra patrol requested in Enterprise.
4:29 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise. WCSO issued a warning.
7:10 p.m. — Warrant entry reported in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, March 9
8:44 p.m. — Report of two dogs at large in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, March 10
9:45 .m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph. Referred to Oregon State Police.
10:02 a.m. — WCSO responded to public assistance requests in Enterprise.
10:19 a.m. — Trespass reported in Enterprise.
10:58 a.m. — Report of fraud in Enterprise.
11:43 a.m. — Report of cow on the road in rural Enterprise.
2:22 p.m. — Brooke Van Sickle, 42, of Imnaha, turned herself into the WCSO on a Wallowa County Circuit Court Warrant for two counts of third-degree sex abuse and harassment, sexual or intimate. Van Sickle paid bail and was released.
8:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, police towed a vehicle for no insurance.
10:17 p.m. — Report of possible waterline break in Joseph. Referred to Joseph Public Works Department.
SATURDAY, March 11
8:06 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
11 a.m. — Report of theft in Wallowa.
12:20 p.m. — Kristal Dawn Jenkins, 44, of Enterprise was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief by the EPD. Jenkins was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
3:12 p.m. — Report of an abandoned vehicle in rural Enterprise. Referred to OSP.
4:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:57 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
6:11 p.m. — Report of lost border collie wearing a cone in Enterprise.
9 p.m. — Steven William Keene, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on charges of contempt of court. Keene was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
10:12 p.m. — WCSO transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail.
SUNDAY, March 12
12:35 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
3:39 p.m. — WCSO transported one person to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:45 p.m. — Report of telephone harassment in Enterprise.
4:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued warning for speeding.
4:24 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Enterprise.
4:36 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued warning for speed.
5:25 p.m. — Request for motorist assistance in Enterprise. WCSO assisted motorist.
6:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation for charges of having no insurance and no driver’s license.
