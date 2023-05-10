MONDAY, MAY 1
8:22 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
9:14 a.m. — Cellphone found in baseball field in Enterprise.
11:21 a.m. — Umatilla County served two Wallowa County warrants on Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 34, of Pendleton, on three counts of failure to appear on second-degree theft and failure to appear on criminal trespass.
11:15 a.m. — Burning complaint in rural Joseph.
1:03 p.m. — Report of graffiti in rural Wallowa.
1:21 p.m. — Wallowa County Deputy assisted with a tractor-trailer truck that broke down on Highway 82.
7:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
10:13 p.m. — Request for public assistance in rural Wallowa.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
7:54 a.m. — Report of loose cows in rural Enterprise.
9:23 a.m. —Campaign signs reported stolen.
9:28 a.m. — Wolf depredation in rural Enterprise. Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife was advised.
3:24 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department received a report of a sex crime.
WEDNESDAY MAY 3
11:49 a.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
2:08 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
7 p.m. — WCSO requested a case number for a sex-offense investigation.
8:03 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Lostine.
8:42 p.m. — Fire reported in Allen Canyon Loop area.
10:05 p.m. — Complaint of a dog barking.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
6:58 a.m. — Report of a structure fire in rural Joseph.
9:57 a.m. — Report of a dog at large.
10:07 a.m. — Theft of dog reported in Enterprise. Dog located.
10:43 a.m. — Request for public assistance in rural Wallowa.
11:50 a.m. — Oregon State Police, Lane County, served a Wallowa County Circuit Court bench warrant for Nino Hendrix Scanlan, for failure to comply with diversion, original charge for DUII, driving while suspended and refusal to take test for intoxication.
12:34 p.m. — Public assistance request in rural Wallowa.
2:38 p.m. — Report of harassment in rural Lostine.
2:45 p.m. — Burglary reported in Imnaha.
5:04 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
4:55 p.m. — Structure fire reported in rural Wallowa.
5:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
5:55 p.m. — Lost dog reported in Enterprise.
7:33 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
8:30 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
4:38 a.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
3:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
6:06 p.m. — Disabled vehicle on Highway 351, OSP notified.
8:26 p.m. — Animal welfare check request in rural Joseph.
7:58 p.m. — Report of a deer vs. vehicle crash in rural Joseph.
10 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise by OSP, vehicle towed by Enterprise Police Department for suspended driver’s license.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
1:04 p.m. — A Wallowa County deputy, search and rescue and Lifeflight, along with Baker County, assisted with an injured hiker in Hells Canyon.
3:21 p.m. — Traffic complaint of dirt bikes racing up and down the road, scaring cattle.
4:13 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning
5:38 p.m. — Betsy Jo Ann Lathrop, 56, of Lostine was arrested by Wallowa County Community Corrections on probation-violation charges by EPD.
6:55 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:14 p.m. — Report of possible intoxicated driver in Lostine.
7:22 p.m. —At traffic stop in Enterprise, citation issued for no seat belt by EPD.
7:47 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:58 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:02 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning
SUNDAY, MAY 7
1:42 p.m. — At traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
4:55 p.m. — Request or public assistance in Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise vehicle impounded for no insurance.
8:01 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise EPD issued a warning
9:21 p.m. — Sam Caleb Vaughn, 43, of Joseph, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.
