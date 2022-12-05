MONDAY, NOV. 28
9:29 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued warning for speed.
10:16 a.m. — Controlled burn in Wallowa.
10:38 a.m. — Found pocketbook in Wallowa.
10:47 a.m. — Lost chain saw in rural Wallowa.
12:24 p.m. — Report of multiple-vehicle slide-off in rural Wallowa; call transferred to Oregon State Police.
12:57 p.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
2:03 p.m. — WCSO assisted OSP with traffic control for removal of a truck from a ditch.
3:19 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a probation violation detainer for Shawn Paul Ruthford, 35, Salem. Original charge, strangulation.
3:22 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
3:40 p.m. — Civil service in rural Enterprise.
3:52 p.m. — Public assist requested in rural Joseph; transferred to OSP.
3:55 p.m. — Civil service in Enterprise.
4 p.m. — Civil service attempt in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. — Civil service attempt in Enterprise.
4:10 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
4:22 p.m. — Civil service attempt in Enterprise.
4:47 p.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury, traffic crash in Enterprise. Dean Michael Duquette, 59, Enterprise, was arrested by OSP for driving under the influence of intoxicants and was transported by WCSO to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:13 p.m. — Report of noninjury vehicle vs. deer collision in rural Enterprise; transferred to OSP.
11:58 p.m. — Report of an abandoned vehicle in rural Wallowa.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
10:23 a.m. — Found item in Enterprise.
11:39 a.m. — Civil service in Wallowa.
7:14 p.m. — Report of a traffic crash and power pole damage in rural Joseph.
8:50 p.m. — Report of a motorist hitting a deer on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
6:28 a.m. — Business alarm in Enterprise; false alarm.
10:32 a.m. — Kevin Michael Luick, 37, Enterprise, was arrested for probation violation and was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:15 a.m. — Report of hazardous road conditions on Imnaha Highway. OSP and Oregon Department of Transportation advised.
1:42 p.m. — Civil service in rural Wallowa.
2:30 p.m. — Civil service in rural Imnaha.
4:45 p.m. — Suspicious activity in rural Joseph.
5:55 p.m. — Hazardous road conditions in rural Enterprise.
11:18 p.m. — Dead deer on Highway 82 between Enterprise and Joseph.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
7:56 a.m. — Car slid off road in Enterprise; no injuries.
8:09 a.m. — Noninjury, single-vehicle crash in rural Enterprise; OSP responded.
8:22 a.m. — Unsecure premise in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department responded.
9:02 a.m. — Found horse in rural Joseph.
9:48 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
11:30 a.m. — Harassing communication in Joseph.
12:16 p.m. — Call reporting suspicious circumstance in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. — Criminal mischief in Troy.
9:28 p.m. — Report of a domestic disturbance in Enterprise.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
7:40 a.m. — Report of a cat stuck in a tree in rural Wallowa.
2:47 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
4:17 p.m. — Report of a flue fire in Enterprise. Enterprise Fire Department responded.
8:06 p.m. — EPD assisted OSP on a traffic stop in Enterprise.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
2:12 a.m. — Report of domestic incident in Enterprise.
1:25 p.m. — Trespass in Imnaha.
5:25 p.m. — Dead deer on Highway 82 in Wallowa. OSP advised.
9:37 p.m. — Report of domestic incident in Enterprise.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
9:48 a.m. — Call for a public assist in Enterprise.
11:52 a.m. — Dog at large in Joseph.
3:22 p.m. — Found item in Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — Assisted OSP with a disabled vehicle in rural Joseph.
7:58 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for driving uninsured and had the vehicle towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.