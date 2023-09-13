MONDAY, SEPT. 4
12:17 a.m. — A motorist requested assistance in Wallowa.
12:31 a.m. — Adam Michael Harris, 19, of Wallowa, was cited and released by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a two counts of DUII after a motor-vehicle accident.
1:26 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Lostine.
2:53 a.m. — Report of a lost hunter in rural Joseph.
6:25 a.m. — Missing horse reported in rural Wallowa.
9:05 a.m. — Violation of stalking order reported in Wallowa.
5:23 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
6:06 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
7:59 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
9:13 p.m. — Disabled vehicle reported on Highway 82, milepost 32.
9:59 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for speeding.
10:37 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
9:01 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
11:54 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued three warnings.
12:05 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
1:28 p.m. — Report of loose cattle on the highway in rural Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
2:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
4:09 p.m. — Barking dog complaint in Joseph.
4:20 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Wallowa.
5:59 p.m. — Disabled vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
7:27 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
7:34 p.m. — Bike helmet found in Enterprise.
9 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Wallowa.
11:26 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 6
3:54 a.m. — Barking dog complaint reported in Enterprise.
8:29 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
10:43 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for speeding.
1:39 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
1:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for speeding.
2:15 p.m. — Dog bite reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:22 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
4:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
4:42 p.m. — Theft complaint reported in Enterprise.
6:54 p.m. — Report of overdue motorist in rural Wallowa County.
7:50 p.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
8:04 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
10:24 p.m. — Harassment reported in rural Enterprise.
11:06 a.m. — Suspicious activity reported in rural Lostine.
1:34 p.m. — Jewell Seufer Wacey, 33, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving, failure to drive in the right lane and refusal to take a urine test.
1:55 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
4:47 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:19 p.m. — Violation of stalking order reported in Wallowa.
5:21 p.m. — Report of lost driver’s license while backpacking.
5:52 p.m. — Dead deer in roadway in rural Enterprise.
6:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in rural Wallowa.
FRIDAY SEPT. 8
8:07 a.m. — Missing person reported missing from Lane County.
9:38 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in Joseph.
11:41 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
3:11 p.m. — Agency assistance requested in Wallowa.
4:04 p.m. — Stalking complaint reported in Wallowa.
5:44 p.m. — Lost backpack reported.
9:08 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
1:37 p.m. — Smoke coming from a vehicle reported in Enterprise.
3:10 p.m. — Report of dog left in vehicle in Joseph.
4:14 p.m. — Noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
6:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
7:39 p.m. — Courtesy patrol requested at Wallowa Lake.
7:57 p.m. — Report of male laying in a yard in Joseph.
8:20 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
2:17 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
7:21 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
11:35 a.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Wallowa.
2:04 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Joseph.
2:57 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Lostine.
5:51 p.m. — Harassment reported in rural Wallowa.
6:56 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
9:15 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in rural Joseph.
7:04 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
10:55 p.m. — Search and rescue requested in rural Joseph.
