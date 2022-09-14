SEPT. 5
10:36 a.m. — Request for a welfare check in rural Lostine.
1:58 p.m. — Wallowa County Search and Rescue assisting with road closures and notifications in Imnaha. U.S. Forest Service is taking over for WCSR.
4:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department towed the vehicle for no insurance and cited the driver.
5:09 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD towed the vehicle.
5:12 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Troy.
5:29 p.m. — Barking dog complaint in Enterprise.
6:25 p.m. — Call reporting a loose steer in rural Joseph.
6:30 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
7:01 p.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
7:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
7:27 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
SEPT. 6
8:18 a.m. — Report of a disabled boater in Wallowa Lake.
9:02 a.m. — Welfare check requested between Joseph and Enterprise; person was contacted.
9:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief in Wallowa.
SEPT. 7
9:14 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
10:06 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
1:05 p.m. — Blown transformer in rural Joseph.
1:12 p.m. — Report of a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
1:17 p.m. — Report of a tree across the highway in rural Joseph; referred to Oregon State Police.
1:38 p.m. — Call reporting a vehicle struck a deer in Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
3:16 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm in rural Enterprise; false alarm.
3 :19 p.m. — Welfare check on horse in Wallowa.
4:01 p.m. — Brent Allen Quinby, 47, of Wallowa, arrested on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detention on a charge of probation violation. Original charge is stalking.
4:20 p.m. — Contempt of court in Enterprise.
4:40 p.m. — Call requesting the fire department in Enterprise.
4:47 p.m. — Report of fire near Imnaha; information provided to NE Dispatch.
SEPT. 8
3:11 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82.
8:29 a.m. — Barking dog complaint in rural Joseph.
9:29 a.m. — Suspicious van and trailer in Enterprise.
12:02 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
2:46 p.m. — Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
2:59 p.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
4:43 p.m. — Trespass reported in Joseph.
7:04 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Joseph.
9:49 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Lostine.
9:51 p.m. — Fire alarm reported in Enterprise.
10:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
SEPT. 9
11:38 a.m. — Report of a barking dog in rural Joseph.
2:21 p.m. — Report of lost property in Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa; referred to OSP.
5:31 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
5:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
7:58 p.m. — Request for fire department in Enterprise.
8:19 p.m. — Dead deer on roadway in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon Department of Transportation.
9:32 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
SEPT. 10
10:39 a.m. — Report of harassment and threats in Joseph.
10:56 a.m. — Report of harassment in rural Joseph.
11:34 a.m. — Report of dogs running loose in Wallowa.
12:42 p.m. — Fire information in Imnaha; information to NE Dispatch.
1:11 p.m. — Report of missing male cat, white with gray stripes, in Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. — Call reporting suspicious persons.
2:57 p.m. — Report of barking dog in rural Joseph.
4:38 p.m. — Report of possible restraining order violation in Wallowa.
5:07 p.m. — Report of loose horse on highway in rural Lostine.
5:23 p.m. — Call reporting a possible missing person; person found safe.
6:15 p.m. — Call reporting a loader possibly dumped some debris on the road.
6:25 p.m. — OSP reported a possible intoxicated driver in rural Joseph.
7:45 p.m. — Report of a disturbance at Wallowa Lake.
SEPT. 11
9:33 a.m. — Hit and run in rural Joseph; damage to fence.
7:31 p.m. — Report of dead deer on Highway 82 in rural Joseph; referred to ODOT and OSP.
8:35 p.m. — Report of a traffic hazard in rural Wallowa.
11:41 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in Joseph.
