SUNDAY, OCT. 23
12:29 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
12:33 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
2:57 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
12:28 p.m. — Report of a cow in the road in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police..
4:30 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise; Oregon Department of Transportation and OSP were notified.
4:50 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
5:41 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
6:33 p.m. — Dalton Chase Tanzey, 27, of La Grande, was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant on a charge of probation violation.
6:39 p.m. — Driving violation in Enterprise.
7:35 p.m. — Report of loose cows in rural Lostine.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
7:17 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Joseph.
12:31 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police.
12:47 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances in rural Joseph.
1:02 p.m. — Report of possible forgery in rural Joseph.
2:34 p.m. — Request for public assist in Wallowa.
3:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:52 p.m. — Report of lost medication in Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
3:56 a.m. — Alarm reported at the Wallowa School.
5:55 a.m. — Lost dog in rural Enterprise.
8:56 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Lostine.
11:49 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
11:56 a.m. — Probation violation in Lostine.
1:43 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise; Oregon State Police advised.
5:56 p.m. — Welfare check performed in Enterprise.
7:44 p.m. — Fire alarm reported in Joseph.
9:15 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
9:27 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
7:57 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in rural Joseph.
12:12 p.m. — Custody in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
1:15 p.m. — Report of fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness; referred to Blue Mountain Dispatch.
1:31 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
2:12 p.m. — Theft complaint in rural Lostine.
4:54 p.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
7:54 a.m. — Call reporting a dumpster on fire in rural Enterprise; Enterprise Fire Department determined it was a burn barrel.
8:25 a.m. — Call reporting a fire in rural Wallowa; information provided to Northeast Dispatch Center.
10:13 a.m. — Report of a missing male border collie mix dog from the Imnaha area.
10:49 a.m. — Report of noninjury vehicle vs deer traffic crash in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police.
12:55 p.m. — Call reporting a single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Enterprise; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and OSP responded.
1:47 p.m. — Lost female Siberian husky in Enterprise; dog and owner were reunited.
4:22 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a citation for speed.
7 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
8:32 a.m. — Report of an assault in Joseph.
1:51 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:04 p.m. — Report of a male short-hair dog with a red tie-down or leash in Enterprise.
2:19 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
2:22 p.m. — Call reporting a fire in rural Enterprise; transferred to Northeast Dispatch.
3:03 p.m. — Patrol in the city of Wallowa.
3:15 p.m. — Call reporting a suspicious subject in Enterprise; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office checked the area.
3:37 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise; removed by concerned citizen.
4:15 p.m. — Report of theft from the fire camps in Joseph and Imnaha.
6:15 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a citation.
8:06 p.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Russell Orland Hawkins, 54, of Wallowa, on a charge of failure to appear. Original charge contempt of court.
8:36 p.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued the following warrants for David Dean Killion, 62, of Beaverton: failure to appear on original charges of first-degree aggravated theft, possession of a burglary tool, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, second- and third-degree criminal mischief. Also, two failure to appear warrants with the original charge of criminal driving while suspended/revoked. Also, failure to appear on original charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, interfering with a peace/parole and probation officer, two counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants. Failure to appear on original charges of DUII, two counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants and failure to drive within a lane. Also, four failure to appear warrants with the original charge of contempt of court.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
8:49 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph; Oregon Department of Transportation notified.
4:53 p.m. — Call reporting a fire near Valentine Ridge in rural Wallowa; referred to Northeast Dispatch.
5:56 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm in Joseph.
6:29 p.m. — Report of fire in Garfield County, Washington; referred to Northeast Dispatch and Garfield County Dispatch.
6:56 p.m. — Dead deer in Lostine on private property.
10:03 p.m. — Bradley Dean Elson, 68, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of DUII, reckless endangering, possession controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
10:04 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
2:47 a.m. — Agency assist in Troy.
8:07 a.m. — Report of menacing in rural Lostine.
12:45 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle and request for extra patrol in rural Enterprise.
1:47 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
2:24 p.m. — Suspicious person in Enterprise.
2:33 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in rural Joseph; referred to Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.