MAY 25
4:57 a.m. – 911 call reporting assault in Joseph.
7:58 a.m. – Public assist in the city of Enterprise.
8:30 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle call in rural Joseph. Owners were camping and retrieved their vehicle.
10:38 a.m. – Report of a tree on fire in rural Wallowa. Wallowa Fire Department responded and this is a controlled burn.
12:39 p.m. – 911 call requesting a welfare check in the city of Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. – Report of scam/fraud in the city of Joseph.
1:56 p.m. – Report of a hit and run in the city of Wallowa.
2:16 p.m. – 911 call reporting a tree fire in Wallowa. Wallowa Fire Dept. responded and this is a controlled burn.
5:34 p.m. – Lost hunter reported rural Imnaha.
8:02 p.m. – Runaway report in Enterprise.
MAY 26
3:46 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
8:37 a.m. – Public assist in the city of Enterprise.
10:07 a.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
10:35 a.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
11:29 a.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
1:54 p.m. – Public assist for Enterprise.
2:57 p.m. – Public assist in the city of Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. – Dogs off leash rural Joseph.
MAY 27
7:46 a.m. – 911 call for public assist in the city of Enterprise.
8:31 a.m. – Theft report in rural Joseph.
12:53 p.m. – Report of child left in it’s car seat alone in front of Ace Hardware.
1:08 p.m. – Loose horses in rural Joseph.
3:24 p.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
5:04 p.m. – Fraud reported in rural Joseph.
7:16 p.m. – Cows loose in rural Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Joseph.
MAY 28
12:13 p.m. – Horses reported out in rural Joseph.
2:29 p.m. – 911 non injury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
11:17 p.m. – Report of fire in rural Wallowa.
MAY 29
9:33 a.m. – Report of theft in Joseph.
10:48 a.m. – No contact violation reported in Enterprise.
11:40 a.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
12:19 p.m. – Speeding complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. – 911 call reporting livestock on the highway in rural Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. – Report of identity theft in Wallowa.
7:17 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
9:28 p.m. – Agency assist attempt to locate stolen vehicle from Union County.
MAY 30
10:42 a.m. – Disabled vehicle reported as a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:05 p.m. – Agency assist with Oregon State Police in Minam State Park.
6:07 p.m. – Public assist for power outage in Wallowa.
6:38 p.m. – Down tree on Airport Lane in rural Joseph.
9:04 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for Driving While Suspended.
MAY 31
2:15 a.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
10:07 a.m. – Report of a disabled vehicle in rural Enterprise.
1:35 p.m. – Contempt of court in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.