APRIL 3
4:55 a.m. — Report of commercial alarm in Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. — 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:15 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:18 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
6:49 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Enterprise.
8:14 p.m. — 911 driving complaint in Enterprise.
9:32 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
APRIL 4
4:08 a.m. — 911 call reporting a traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
5:51 a.m. — Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Zachery Ryan Chayse Smith, 25, of Enterprise, on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detention for probation violation. Original charge: second-degree theft. Smith was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
6:38 a.m. — The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gerritt James Johnson, 28, of Enterprise on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detention for parole violation. Original charge: delivery of methamphetamine. Johnson was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
2:39 p.m. — 911 report of a fire in Wallowa.
3:47 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
10:22 p.m. — Report of possible fire in Enterprise. Found to be a controlled burn.
APRIL 5
10:22 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Joseph.
1:21 p.m. — Vandalism, theft reported in Wallowa.
2:32 p.m. — Caller reported a dumpster fire in Elgin — 911 call was transferred to La Grande.
4:52 p.m. — Possible drug offense reported in Enterprise.
APRIL 6
5:10 a.m. — Noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
6:19 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
7:45 a.m. — Predator depredation reported in rural Joseph.
1:26 p.m. — Burglary reported in Wallowa.
2:10 p.m. — Report of menacing in Enterprise
3:52 p.m. — Burglary reported in Lostine.
APRIL 7
5:23 a.m. — Single-vehicle injury traffic crash reported in Lostine. Call was referred to Oregon State Police.
8:43 a.m. — Black and brown short-haired dog with collar and tags seed on road in rural Enterprise.
10:03 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in Wallowa.
11:04 a.m. — Loose dock reported at Wallowa Lake.
11:47 a.m. — Dogs running at large reported in Enterprise.
3:31 p.m. — Grass fire spreading to a grain tower in rural Joseph reported. Joseph and Enterprise fire departments responded.
5:39 p.m. — Two female golden-doodle dogs reported as lost in Joseph.
11:06 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
APRIL 8
8:13 a.m. Border collie mix and German Shepherd mix running at large in Enterprise. Dogs were retrieved by owners.
9:21 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding at a traffic stop in rural Joseph.
9:36 a.m. — WCSO issued a warning at a traffic stop in rural Joseph.
12:05 p.m. — Caller reported a possible drug offense. WCSO arrested Kevan W. Sadecki, 29, of Wallowa, for unlawful possession of heroin and providing false information to a peace officer. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:34 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department issued a warning at a traffic stop.
APRIL 9
7:48 a.m. — Lost black angus bulls reported in rural Joseph.
11:47 a.m. — Out-of-control grass fire reported in rural Enterprise.
2:22 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Joseph. Joseph and Enterprise fire departments and Oregon Department of Forestry responded and put out the fire.
3:26 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Enterprise. Enterprise and Joseph fire department and Oregon Department of Forestry responded.
3:39 p.m. — Debit card found in Enterprise.
4:35 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Enterprise. Enterprise Fire Department responded.
8:55 p.m. — EPD issued a warning at a traffic stop.
9:35 p.m. — WCSO issued a warning at a traffic stop.
APRIL 10
7:55 a.m. — Driving complaint in Enterprise.
9:21 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
11:02 a.m. — Driving complaint in rural Joseph.
12:20 p.m. — Injury traffic crash reported at Wallowa Lake. OSP investigated the crash.
4:58 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Joseph or Enterprise.
7:27 p.m. — WCSO issued three warnings at a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
11:08 p.m. — EPD issued a warning at a traffic stop.
APRIL 11
7:11 a.m. — Lost dog in rural Joseph. Dog was reunited with its owner.
8:12 a.m. — Cows out in rural Joseph.
11:03 a.m. — EPD issued a warning at a traffic stop.
2:29 p.m. — Firearms complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:47 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Enterprise. Joseph and Enterprise fire departments responded and put out the fire.
6:02 p.m. — WCSO issued citations for driving without insurance and speeding at a traffic stop in rural Joseph.
APRIL 12
3:58 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
6:04 p.m. — Trespass complaint reported in Enterprise.
8:52 p.m. — WCSO issued a warning at a traffic stop in Wallowa.
APRIL 13
3:29 p.m. — Residential structure fire reported in Wallowa.
4:04 p.m. — Trespass reported in rural Enterprise
7:25 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:26 p.m. — Domestic call reported in Wallowa.
APRIL 14
2:34 p.m. — Enterprise police arrested Austin Koski, 18, of Enterprise, for third-degree sexual abuse and harassment. He was cited and released.
4:59 p.m. — Enterprise police arrested Sean T. Phillips, 30, of Enterprise, for public indecency. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5 p.m. — Enterprise police arrested Leila R. Rogers, 57, of Enterprise, for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree trespass and parole violation. She was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
Enterprise police also arrested David L. Palmer, 57, of Enterprise, for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree trespass. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:02 p.m. — WCSO issued a warning at a traffic stop in Lostine.
7:18 p.m. — WCSO arrested John H. Grimsbo, 39, of Pendleton, for DUII and resisting arrest. He was cited and released.
APRIL 15
8:47 a.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
10:23 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
11:26 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:58 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
10:19 p.m. — WCSO issued a warning at a traffic stop in Wallowa.
APRIL 16
2:15 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
9:45 a.m. — Lost ferret reported in Enterprise.
5:32 p.m. — Uncontrolled grass fire reported in rural Enterprise.
9:52 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
APRIL 17
1:50 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Enterprise.
2:45 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Wallowa.
11:06 p.m. — WCSO arrested Donald Reed Buhler, 32, of Joseph, for attempt to elude, reckless driving and DUII. Buhler was transferred to the Umatilla County Jail.
APRIL 18
8:02 a.m. — Dog found in Joseph, a German shorthaired pointer with a leather collar.
10:49 a.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Joseph.
4:36 p.m. — Single-vehicle injury rollover crash reported in Imnaha.
