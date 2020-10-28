OCT. 19
10:35 a.m. – 911 call requesting a public assist in rural Joseph.
11:10 a.m. – Deer needing dispatched in rural Joseph.
11:52 a.m. – Drug offense reported in Joseph.
4:19 p.m. – Errol Glenn Sherod, of Joseph, was arrested on an order of arrest and detention issued by the Wallowa County Community Corrections for probation violation and for possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine and failure to register as a sex offender x 2. Original charge was assaulting a public safety officer. Sherod was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
5:01 p.m. – Welfare check in rural Enterprise.
9:35 p.m. – 911 call requesting officer assistance in Enterprise.
OCT. 20
4:39 a.m. – 911 call for disturbance in rural Enterprise.
9:58 a.m. – Report of dogs running at large in rural Joseph.
3:59 p.m. – Welfare check request in Wallowa.
6:36 p.m. – 911 call reporting a traffic complaint in Wallowa.
7:55 p.m. – 911 report of road hazard rural Lostine.
8:43 p.m. – Missing person in Minam area. Subject located and is fine.
9:13 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
OCT. 21
12:51 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
6:55 p.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
8:23 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Enterprise.
OCT. 22
6:16 a.m. – W.C. Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for Gerritt James Johnson, 28, of Enterprise, for parole violation. Original charge was delivery of a controlled substance.
10:10 a.m. – W.C. Community Corrections arrested Wacey Seufer, 30, of Enterprise, for probation violation. Transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:23 a.m. – 911 driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
12:43 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Joseph.
5:23 p.m. – Identity theft reported in Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. – 911 request for extra patrol in Enterprise.
10:14 p.m. – 911 report of power outage in rural Lostine.
OCT. 23
9:03 a.m. – Found goat in rural Wallowa.
9:06 a.m. – 911 call for smoke detector alarm in Enterprise. False alarm.
11:06 a.m. – Agency assist in Wallowa.
11:30 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
2:53 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Lostine.
4:42 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenyon Carter Davidson, 18, of Wallowa, on a W.C. Community Corrections’ order of arrest and detention for probation violation. Original charge was criminal mischief II.
5:51 p.m. – 911 possible blown transformer at Wallowa Lake.
6:36 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Russell O. Hawkins, 52, of Wallowa for contempt of court.
8:34 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerritt J. Johnson, 28, of Enterprise, for a parole violation warrant issued by W.C. Community Corrections. Original charge of delivery of meth. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:44 p.m. – 911 road hazard reported in rural Joseph on Hwy 350.
9:54 p.m. – 911 call requesting a public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
11:16 p.m. – Report of speeding vehicle in Enterprise.
OCT. 24
7:24 a.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph via telephone.
11:38 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Troy.
12:18 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Lostine.
12:34 p.m. – Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
2:30 p.m. – Agency assist – rural Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. – 911 report of a fire in Imnaha. Referred to Blue Mountain Dispatch.
3:38 p.m. – Report of bonfire in Joseph.
3:40 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Lostine.
4:04 p.m. – 911 public assist in rural Enterprise.
5:57 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
6 p.m. – Agency assist in Wallowa.
6:36 p.m. – 911 call reporting a domestic dispute in Enterprise.
7:55 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
