NOV. 16
8:52 a.m. – Report of a restraining order violation.
11:19 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
1:29 p.m. – Dead deer reported in a yard in Wallowa.
1:52 p.m. – Public assist with a vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
3:25 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
4:21 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
4:40 p.m. – Report of suspicious vehicle in rural Joseph.
7:05 p.m. – 911 report of chimney fire in Lostine.
9:34 p.m. – 911 report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
NOV. 17
8:29 a.m. – Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
8:56 a.m. – Road hazard in rural Joseph. Referred to ODOT.
10:44 a.m. – 911 call reporting a road hazard in rural Joseph. Referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
11:20 a.m. – Road hazard in Joseph.
12:11 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Joseph. Referred to Wallowa County Roads & Pacific Power.
1:06 p.m. – 911 report of road hazard in rural Joseph.
1:14 p.m. – Road hazard in Imnaha.
2:04 p.m. – Report of domestic violence in rural Joseph.
2:22 p.m. – 911 request for welfare check in rural Wallowa.
3:28 p.m. – 911 call reporting road hazard near Wallowa Lake.
4:07 p.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Joseph.
4:21 p.m. – Animal complaint in Enterprise.
4:35 p.m. – Report of horses out in rural Enterprise.
NOV. 18
8:15 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
9:10 a.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
9:55 a.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
10:32 a.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Enterprise.
12:31 p.m. – Animal call in Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. – Report of lost firearm in rural Imnaha.
3:18 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
3:44 p.m. – 911 call for a public assist in rural Wallowa.
3:56 p.m. – 911 call for a public assist in rural Enterprise.
NOV. 19
12:19 a.m. – 911 report of assault in Joseph.
8:38 a.m. – Report of possible restraining order violation in Wallowa.
9:55 a.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
10:56 a.m – Assault reported in rural Enterprise.
12:31 p.m. – Scam/fraud case in rural Joseph.
1:02 p.m. – Welfare check in Joseph.
5:18 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Lee M. Fox, 28, of Enterprise, for offensive littering. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:40 p.m. – Scam/fraud reported in rural Enterprise.
9:01 p.m. – Attempt to locate for a felony warrant in Wallowa.
9:48 p.m. – Report of two missing horses in rural Enterprise.
11:11 p.m. – Request for tow in rural Wallowa.
NOV. 20
5:59 a.m. – 911 welfare check on a suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa County.
8:54 a.m. – 911 public assist in Enterprise, person assisted.
9:31 a.m. – Report of lost property in Enterprise.
10:19 a.m. – Horses found in rural Joseph. Owner located and reunited with horses.
11:08 a.m. – Criminal mischief in Joseph.
12:40 p.m. – Motor vehicle accident in rural Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
6:03 p.m. – Report of hit deer on Highway 351.
10:25 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
NOV. 21
8:34 a.m. – Theft complaint in rural Troy.
11:15 a.m. – Dog as public nuisance in Enterprise.
11:37 a.m. – Harassment in Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. – 911 for drug offense in Enterprise.
8:15 p.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
8:45 p.m. – 911 report of fireworks in rural Enterprise.
NOV. 22
9:52 a.m. – Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
5:34 p.m. – 911 public assist in rural Troy for stuck motorist.
11:11 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
