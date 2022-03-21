March 14
10:10 a.m. — Report of harassment in Joseph.
10:16 a.m. — Dog complaint in Joseph.
12:30 p.m. — Report of a lost dog in Joseph, a male Dachshund-Jack Russell terrier mix that answers to the name "Bub."
1:46 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — Lost property reported in Enterprise.
2:35 p.m. — Motorist assist with lockout in Enterprise.
2:54 p.m. Fraudulent use of a credit card reported in Joseph.
7:35 p.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
7:54 p.m. — Possible disturbance reported in Enterprise.
March 15
10:38 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
10:47 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Lostine.
11:29 a.m. — Scam call reported in rural Joseph.
12:15 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
12:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
March 16
2:01 a.m. — Loose horse reported in Enterprise.
3:18 a.m. — Dog bite reported in Enterprise.
9:02 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
11:28 a.m. — Wallet found at Wallowa Lake.
12:30 p.m. — Welfare check requested at Wallowa Lake.
1:15 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
2:03 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise. The hazard was removed.
2:09 p.m. — Disturbance in rural Enterprise.
2:23 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. — Another animal complaint in Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
4:03 p.m. — Restraining order violation reported in rural Enterprise.
6:26 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
7:59 p.m. — Overdue hikers reported near Wallowa Lake. Search and Rescue located the hikers and escorted them back to their vehicle.
8:01 p.m. — Possible gas leak or electrical fire reported in Joseph.
8:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
March 17
1:57 a.m. — Possible house fire reported in Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. — Controlled burn in Joseph.
1:02 p.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
3:40 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
4:44 p.m. — Trespass reported in rural Enterprise.
8:20 p.m. — Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
March 18
1:23 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Imnaha.
1:34 p.m. — Controlled burn in rural Enterprise. Another call for a controlled burn in Enterprise came in 12 minutes later.
2:18 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash reported in rural Joseph.
9:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police issued a citation for driving uninsured.
11 p.m. — Reckless driver reported in Enterprise.
11:16 p.m. — Domestic reported in Enterprise.
March 19
9:52 a.m. — Dog bite incident reported in rural Enterprise.
11:02 a.m. — A dog was reunited with its owner in Enterprise.
12:24 p.m. — Controlled burn in Enterprise.
1:19 p.m. — item found in Enterprise.
2:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, Wallowa County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for expired plates.
5:24 p.m. — Controlled burn in Wallowa.
6:30 p.m. — Controlled burn in Wallowa.
7:38 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
7:53 p.m. — Found firearm reported in Enterprise.
March 20
6:46 a.m. — Single-vehicle crash reported in Enterprise.
7:54 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. — Dumpster fire reported in rural Enterprise.
— Provided by Wallowa County law enforcement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.