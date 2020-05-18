MAY 11
12:11 a.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
2:57 a.m. – Report of late/missing rafters. Located by SAR personnel.
7:25 a.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:11 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa via telephone.
11:32 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported in rural Joseph.
1:10 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:19 p.m. – Report of a violation of stalking order in the city of Enterprise.
4:34 p.m. – 911 call for traffic crash in Lostine. Investigated by Oregon State Police.
5:19 p.m. – Horses running loose in rural Joseph. Horses reunited with owners.
6:54 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in the city of Enterprise.
8:40 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
8:53 p.m. – 911 call report of a tree on fire from a lightning strike in rural Wallowa.
MAY 12
6:08 a.m. – Public assist via phone in Wallowa.
8:07 a.m. – Report of threats in the city of Enterprise.
8:20 a.m. – Possible animal neglect reported in rural Enterprise.
1:19 p.m. – Speeding complaint at Wallowa Lake State Park.
8:32 p.m. – Report of loose cow in the highway in rural Enterprise.
MAY 13
8:04 a.m. – Littering complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:11 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide felony order of arrest and detention for Michael Brian Sheffield, 25, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge ID Theft.
10:18 a.m. – Report of a burglary in the city of Joseph.
10:25 a.m. – Two horses reported missing in rural Joseph. Located by owner.
12:32 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Wallowa.
2:49 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. – Fraud reported in Enterprise.
8:43 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a SW Misdemeanor Order of Arrest and Detention for Noah Levon Delury, 22, for Probation Violation. Original charge of DUII.
9:11 p.m. – Alan James Griffin, 41, of Joseph was arrested by Salem PD on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detention for probation violation. Subject was cited and released.
9:48 p.m. – Hannah Hillock, 41, of Enterprise was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department for DUII. Subject was cited and released.
MAY 14
8:48 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
9:59 a.m. – Report of social media harassment.
2:48 p.m. – Community Corrections home visit in Joseph. WCSO arrested Rose I. Kramer, 21, of Enterprise for Animal Neglect in the First Degree. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:27 p.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:42 p.m. – Marine training at Wallowa Lake.
4:07 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a SW Misdemeanor Order of Arrest and Detention for Alan James Griffin, 41, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of Criminal Mischief III.
10:19 p.m. – Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 36, of Wallowa was arrested by Pendleton PD on two Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear. Original charges of DUII, Refusal to take BT, Driving Uninsured, and Fail to Report as Sex Offender. Subject was taken to Umatilla Jail.
MAY 15
10:46 a.m. – Property found in Joseph.
1:51 p.m. – Harassment reported in Wallowa.
3:21 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
3:34 p.m. – Wallowa Count y Sheriff’s Office arrested Kody A. McManus, 24, of Redmond OR for Probation Violation. Original charge DUII. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:19 p.m. – Report of overturned kayak in Troy.
5:20 p.m. – Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
6:13 p.m. – Criminal Mischief reported in rural Wallowa.
8:03 p.m. – Report of cattle in road on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
9:36 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
9:36 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in Wallowa.
MAY 16
10:13 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Joseph.
10:34 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
11:16 a.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
5:39 p.m. – 911 report of burglary in Wallowa.
MAY 17
8:44 a.m. – 911 call reporting a loose cow in Enterprise.
9:59 a.m. – Report of loose stock dog in Joseph.
10:26 a.m. – 911 report of verbal domestic in rural Joseph.
11:01 a.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in rural Wallowa.
8:33 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Joseph.
