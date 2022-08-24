AUG. 8
7:01 a.m. — A noninjury motor-vehicle crash was reported on Clairmont Street in Wallowa. Oregon State Police responded.
7:21 a.m. — A follow-up on a civil dispute in Lostine was made by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
8:28 a.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported in rural Lostine. Enterprise Ambulance responded.
10:53 a.m. — A welfare check by the Enterprise Police Department was requested in Enterprise.
11:18 a.m. — A lost wallet was reported in rural Joseph.
11:52 a.m. — A purse was found in Joseph.
1:06 p.m. — A follow-up on a theft in rural Joseph was conducted by the WCSO.
1:10 p.m. — A disabled vehicle was reported on Fish Hatchery Lane in Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Joseph.
1:40 p.m. — Public assistance was requested at the Justice Center.
2:41 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Wallowa to the WCSO.
3:28 p.m. — Tehye Rozene Halfmoon, 22, of Pendleton, was arrested on charges of DUII by the EPD after an attempt to locate a reckless driver in rural Lostine. Halfmoon was transported.
4:27 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported to the WCSO in Joseph.
5:16 p.m. — A death notification was reported in Wallowa to the WCSO.
6:41 p.m. — A female suspect was taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton by the WCSO.
9:11 p.m. — An injured deer was reported to the WCSO in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 9
11:12 a.m. — A warning for speeding was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
3:07 p.m. — Public assistance was requested at the Justice Center.
4:14 p.m. — A warning for speeding was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
4:33 p.m. — A warning for speeding was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
6:40 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Wallowa.
6:40 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
8:06 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
AUG. 10
12:46 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
9:13 a.m. — A loose cow was reported in rural Enterprise. OSP responded.
10:29 a.m. — A traffic stop was made by the WCSO in Enterprise.
10:40 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
11:50 a.m. — A request for an ambulance in Enterprise was received.
12:16 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Enterprise.
1:26 p.m. — A missing person was reported to the EPD in Enterprise.
2:12 p.m. — A parking issue was reported in rural Joseph.
2:27 p.m. — A parking complaint was received by the EPD in Enterprise.
3:34 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
3:58 p.m. — The WCSO transported a suspect to the Justice Center and then to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
5:05 p.m. — A theft in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
5:09 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported to the WCSO in rural Joseph.
6:51 p.m. — An injured deer was reported in Enterprise.
10:30 p.m. — A courtesy ride was provided by the WCSO.
AUG. 11
6:46 a.m. — An animal report was received in Wallowa.
7:07 a.m. — A suspect was transported from the Umatilla County Jail to Enterprise for court.
8:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in rural Imnaha.
9:14 a.m. — Errol Glenn Sherod, 60, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on charges of third-degree theft and parole violation.
11:37 a.m. — An ambulance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
2:04 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Wallowa.
4:05 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
6:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Wallowa.
6:57 p.m. — Search and Rescue located overdue hikers/campers east of Troy.
7:35 p.m. — A welfare check on a disabled motorist in rural Joseph was made by the Joseph Fire Department.
8:37 p.m. — A traffic complaint to the OSP was made in rural Wallowa.
10:19 p.m. — An animal complaint was received in Enterprise.
AUG. 12
6:40 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported in rural Joseph.
8:50 a.m. — The WCSO responded to a theft complaint near La Grande.
9:56 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
12:23 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
12:49 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
1:27 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
1:57 p.m. — An animal complaint in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
4:51 p.m. — A noise complaint in Enterprise was received.
8:23 p.m. — A deer was reported struck on Highway 82.
9:51 p.m. — An assault was reported in Enterprise.
11:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop at Wallowa Lake, the WCSO issued a warning.
AUG. 13
12:01 a.m. — A man’s wallet was found in Minam Canyon and returned to the owner.
8:38 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
12:27 p.m. — Christopher Conrad, 46, of Portland, was arrested by the WCSO after a traffic crash in Joseph. He was charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and endangering a minor. He was taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
12:59 p.m. — Search and Rescue was activated in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
2:44 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Joseph.
5:12 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
6:48 p.m. — A scam was reported from Lostine.
8:37 p.m. — A traffic stop was made in rural Enterprise by the WCSO.
9:21 p.m. — A traffic stop was made in rural Enterprise by the WCSO.
10:45 p.m. — A traffic stop was made in Enterprise by the WCSO.
11:34 p.m. — A traffic stop was made in Enterprise by the EPD.
AUG. 14
12:14 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
7:32 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Joseph.
8:03 a.m. — Loose cattle were reported in rural Lostine.
8:11 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
9:57 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
1:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning.
2:14 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
2:18 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Enterprise.
2:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run with property damage was reported in rural Joseph.
3:42 p.m. — A missing person was reported out of Wallowa. The person was located.
5:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the WCSO issued a citation.
6:20 p.m. — A traffic stop in Enterprise was made by the WCSO.
8:10 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
8:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in rural Enterprise.
8:42 p.m. — Illegal burning was reported in rural Wallowa.
9:40 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Joseph.
10:14 p.m. — A fire was reported at Wallowa Lake.
10:30 p.m. — A traffic stop was made by the WCSO in rural Joseph.
11:09 p.m. — A traffic stop was made by the WCSO in rural Joseph.
AUG. 15
7:52 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in rural Enterprise.
10:10 a.m. — A road hazard was reported and removied in rural Joseph.
11:07 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
11:16 a.m. — An attempt was made to locate a fugitive in rural Joseph.
11:58 a.m. — Possible harassment was reported in Imnaha.
12:21 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported in rural Wallowa. Oregon State Police responded.
1:05 p.m. — A fire was reported in rural Enterprise.
2:03 p.m. — A dog as a public nuisance was reported in rural Joseph.
4:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in Enterprise.
6:44 p.m. — An animal complaint was received from Joseph.
7:27 p.m. — A theft complaint was received from rural Enterprise.
9:14 p.m. — Allen Steven Schnetzky, 59, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD during a traffic stop in Enterprise on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released to a sober third party.
9:49 p.m. — A noise complaint in Enterprise was received.
10:18 p.m. — An agency assist was made in Enterprise.
AUG. 16
1:49 a.m. — A road hazard was reported on Highway 82 at milepost 54.
3:54 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
4:36 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in Joseph.
Noon: — A firearm transfer was reported to the WCSO as denied in La Grande.
1:22 p.m. — A stolen travel trailer was recovered by the WCSO in rural Wallowa.
1:38 p.m. — WCSO made a traffic stop in rural Wallowa.
1:54 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
2:24 p.m. — A patient was transported to Enterprise Airport.
3:09 p.m. — A patient was transported to Joseph Airport.
4:40 p.m. — A crime was reported in Joseph.
6:14 p.m. — A traffic complaint in Lostine was referred to the WCSO.
6:55 p.m. — A warning was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
7:22 p.m. — A warning was issued by the EPD during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
8:40 p.m. — A possible abduction attempt was reportedin Enterprise.
8:53 p.m. — A dog bite incident was reported in rural Enterprise.
11:55 p.m. — A welfare check in Enterprise was requested.
AUG. 17
7:26 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported to the WCSO.
8:36 a.m. — A loose cow was reported near Highway 82 at the three-lane area. OSP was advised.
10:43 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
11:07 a.m. — Possible harassment was reported in Joseph.
1:22 p.m. — A medical issue was reported at the Alpine House in Joseph.
3:01 p.m. — A stalking order violation was reported in Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. — A warning was issued during a traffic stop by the EPD in Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. — A complaint of threats in rural Enterprise was received.
7:44 p.m. — An inmate was transferred from Enterprise to Pendleton.
7:49 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received from rural Wallowa.
AUG. 18
12:17 a.m. — A traffic complaint was received from Joseph.
7:57 a.m. — A dog complaint was received from Joseph.
11:39 a.m. — A medical issue was reported at Wallowa State Park.
12:21 p.m. — Daniel Lee Harrell, of La Grande, was arrested after a welfare check in Troy on warrants from the Oregon State Parole Board and Asotin County, Washington, and transported to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
2:57 p.m. — A medical issue was reported in Wallowa.
3:40 p.m. — A public assist was requested at the Wallowa County Justice Center in Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. — A lift assist was requested in Enterprise.
5:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Joseph.
5:42 p.m. — A violation of the municipal code was reported in Enterprise.
7:32 p.m. — The EPD issued a citation during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
8:20 p.m. — An inmate was transported by the WCSO to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
8:36 p.m. — Aggressive dogs were reported in Joseph.
11:24 p.m. — A traffic stop was made by the EPD in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 19
1:56 a.m. — The WCSO made a traffic stop in Joseph.
3 a.m. — A lift assist was requested in rural Lostine.
4:12 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
5:45 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
6:27 a.m. — A medical issue was reported in rural Enterprise.
7:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported in Lostine.
7:58 a.m. — OSP requested medics at the foot of the lake for an evaluation.
9:44 a.m. — Brent Allen Quinby was placed in custody by the WCSO on a charge of violating probation.
10:45 a.m. — A medical issue was reported at the Justice Center.
12:33 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
1:16 p.m. — A medical issue was reported in Wallowa.
4:07 p.m. — A missing dog was reported in Joseph.
4:19 p.m. — The EPD made a traffic stop in Enterprise.
2:31 p.m. — Theft was reported in Wallowa.
3:50 p.m. — A medical issue was reported in Joseph.
4:36 p.m. — A warning for riding an ATV on the highway was issued by the sheriff during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
6:40 p.m. — A warning was issued during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
7:40 p.m. — A warning was issued during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
11:09 p.m. — A warning was issued during a traffic stop in rural Lostine.
AUG. 20
12:04 a.m. — A warning was issued during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
1:22 a.m. — A vehicle was towed for being a traffic hazard after a traffic stop in Joseph.
8:06 a.m. — A dog was reunited with its owner in rural Wallowa.
12:04 p.m. — A single-vehicle injury crash was reported in rural Enterprise.
12:40 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported in rural Wallowa.
1:10 p.m. — A sex crime was reported in Enterprise.
1:52 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
3:01 p.m. — A dog was reported lost in rural Joseph. The animal was reunited with its owner.
4:24 p.m. — Smoke was reported near Wallowa Lake.
4:54 p.m. — The WCSO issued a citation after a traffic stop in rural Wallowa.
5:29 p.m. — Smoke was reported in rural Flora.
5:45 p.m. — A fire was reported in rural Enterprise.
8:55 p.m. — Smoke in rural Wallowa was reported.
9:37 p.m. — An ambulance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
9:40 p.m. — A warning was issued during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was received in Joseph.
AUG. 21
12:18 a.m. — The WCSO provided an agency assist in Troy.
3 a.m. — A warning was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in rural Joseph.
12:01 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received on Highway 82.
12:11 p.m. — A dog bite was reported in Enterprise.
3:36 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
3:52 p.m. — A speeding vehicle was reported on Highway 3. The EPD issued a citation.
4:26 p.m. — A dog complaint at the foot of the lake was received.
4:59 p.m. — The WCSO made a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
5:24 p.m. — A medical issue was reported in Wallowa.
9:27 p.m. — John William, 54, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of sexual assault.
