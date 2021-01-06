DEC. 28
6:57 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
8:57 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
10:15 a.m. – Theft report in rural Wallowa. Brett Allen Edwards, 36, of Elgin, was arrested on a Baker County cite and release warrant for contempt of court. Original charge theft III. He was also charged with criminal trespass II, theft I, theft II, two counts of criminal mischief III and two counts of burglary II. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
12:20 p.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
4:38 p.m. – Report of possible injured deer in Enterprise.
DEC. 29
8:13 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa.
12:14 p.m. – Motorist assist with lockout in Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested Stephen H. Slingluff, 34, of Imnaha for probation violation. Original charge coercion and menacing domestic violence. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:24 p.m. – Injured deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
11:52 p.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
DEC. 30
7:04 a.m. – 911 for suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa.
8:08 a.m. – 911 call for animal complaint in Lostine.
3:28 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
6:45 p.m. – 911 report of single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Enterprise.
7:30 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
DEC. 31
9:20 a.m. – Criminal mischief in rural Joseph.
2:07 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
7:53 p.m. – 911 noise complaint in Wallowa.
JAN. 1
12:40 a.m. – 911 report of single-vehicle crash in rural Wallowa.
8:35 a.m. – Report of lost items in rural Joseph.
10:20 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
10:25 a.m. – Report of an injured deer in rural Enterprise.
12:27 p.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Joseph.
4:17 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
5:22 p.m. – Report of trespass and theft in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 2
3:55 a.m. – Nehemiah Eckel, 39, of La Grande was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass II. Subject was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:12 a.m. – Motorist assist in rural Lostine.
8:40 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported in Wallowa.
11:05 a.m. – Theft and criminal mischief reported in rural Joseph.
2:34 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Joseph.
3:24 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
5:19 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:32 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Errol Glenn Sherod, 59, of Joseph for possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
JAN. 3
12:03 a.m. – Report of an assault in Wallowa.
11:32 a.m. – Report of an assault in Enterprise.
3:34 p.m. – 911 call reporting suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
