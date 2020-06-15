FOR THE RECORD
JUNE 8
9:28 a.m. – Public assist via phone in Moses Lake,WA.
10:40 a.m. – Civil dispute in the city of Joseph.
11:10 a.m. – Suicide threat in the city of Enterprise.
3:13 p.m. – Report of sheep on Hwy 3. Referred to Oregon State Police.
4:27 p.m. – Possibly injured cow near Troy.
5:33 p.m. – Dog at large in Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. – Unknown injury accident reported on Hwy 3 milepost 16.
8:32 p.m. – Dead cougar beside the road rural Wallowa.
JUNE 9
12:28 a.m. – 911 call from lost motorist in rural Troy.
5:51 a.m. – Calf on Hwy 82 rural Joseph.
7:09 a.m. – Disabled vehicle in rural Lostine.
10:34 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. – Traffic complaint, rural Enterprise.
1:20 p.m. – Driving complaint in the city of Enterprise.
1:49 p.m. – Call advising us of a dog that got ran over in rural Wallowa.
3:50 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Stephen Lee Austin, 18, of Joseph on charges of Rape II x 2, Sodomy II, Sex Abuse I x 2, Unlawful Sexual Penetration II, Sexual Misconduct x 3, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child II, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child x 3, Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, and Luring a Minor x 2. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:04 p.m. – 911 call reporting verbal dispute in Lostine.
4:20 p.m. – Theft in Lostine.
8:50 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Rebecca Ann Sanchez, 53, of Joseph for Criminal Mistreatment II. She was cited to appear in court and released.
JUNE 10
8:20 a.m. – 911 call reporting a bovine running at large in rural Joseph.
8:47 a.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
10:42 a.m. – Deer needing dispatched on Hwy 3.
12:39 a.m. – Trespass complaint from Wallowa.
3:50 p.m. – Complaint of aggressive deer in Joseph.
6:33 p.m. – Burglary reported in Joseph.
7:09 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
9:17 p.m. – Report of overdue party in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 11
8:17 a.m. – Report of 3 goats at large in rural Enterprise.
9:48 a.m. – 911 from private party heading to the ER.
10:56 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Noah Keith Allen, 21, of Wallowa on a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Probation Violation, original charge Wildlife Violation. He was sanctioned and released.
11:40 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported from Wallowa.
2:14 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Joseph.
7:59 p.m. – 911 suspicious person reported at the gas pumps in Lostine.
9:05 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
9:21 p.m. – 911 report of disturbance at the Enterprise City Park.
11:56 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant on Vasillos Ahlleas Tziouvaras Jr., 32, of Pendleton for Probation Violation. Original charge of Wildlife Violation x 4.
JUNE 12
5:36 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
11:44 a.m. – Violation of a court stalking order reported in Wallowa.
2:07 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:08 p.m. – Domestic reported in rural Wallowa.
2:19 p.m. – 911 request for welfare check in Wallowa.
5:07 p.m. – Hit and run to vehicle reported in Joseph.
9:00 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
JUNE 13
8:34 a.m. – Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
9:45 a.m. – Trailer reported stolen from Imnaha. Unfounded. Trailer was not stolen.
12:27 p.m. – Stranded hiker reported in Hells Canyon near Mark’s Cabin. Search and Rescue responded and assisted getting the hiker on his way.
1:24 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Enterprise.
2:19 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Citation for driving while suspended.
4:15 p.m. – Public assist for lockout at Wallowa Lake.
4:38 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:58 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. – Dog found on Hwy 82 rural Joseph.
JUNE 14
9:08 a.m. – Public assist in the city of Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel B. Martin, 64, of Joseph for Theft of Services and Criminal Trespass II. He was cited and released.
4:56 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobbie I. Buchholz, 43, of Wallowa on a statewide Probation Violation warrant issued by Lebanon Police Dept. Original charge Theft III. She was cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.